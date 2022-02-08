RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central and South Central showed why they are the elite teams in the Class 2A Rensselaer Sectional tournament on Saturday.
The host Bombers held a double-digit lead throughout much of the game in disposing of Boone Grove, 57-42, in Saturday’s first semifinal at the Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The No. 1 Satellites (25-0) would later derail North Newton’s season behind a dominating 61-24 performance to set up a Tuesday, Feb. 8 meeting with RCHS.
It is the first meeting between the the two teams since South Central eliminated the Bombers from the 2020 sectional at Hebron. Game time is set for 6 p.m., with doors to open at 5 p.m.
The Bombers (17-6) leaked out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter against Boone, hitting 7 of 13 shots. Senior Abby Ahler, who would hit all six of her shots from the floor on the night, was 3 for 3 in the first period and senior Jessie Ringen also had six points.
The Wolves, which had won seven of nine coming into the game, did close the gap to four points in the second quarter, with reserve guard Emily Veschak dropping 11 of her team’s 15 points, but Rensselaer seized control before the end of the half, with freshman Taylor Van Meter converting a three-point play and adding a basket in the paint.
Sophomore Sarah Kaufman, who was inserted into the starting lineup in place of senior Morgan Van Meter, who injured her knee in the first game of the sectional last week, hit all four of her shots in the third quarter to push the Bombers’ lead by as much as 20 points.
Kaufman would finish 5 of 5 from the floor on her way to 10 points. Taylor Van Meter had a team-high 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting and added five rebounds and Ahler had 12 points.
Ringen finished with 10 points, three assists and three steals and senior guard Avree Cain had five steals. Boone (12-9) committed 19 turnovers in the game.
Veschak had 16 points to lead all scorers. The sophomore guard hit 7 of 9 shots but the rest of the team was just 9 of 30 from the floor.
Satellites, Tomblin eliminate Spartans
South Central senior guard Abbie Tomblin caught fire early to thwart North Newton’s attempt at a major upset in Saturday’s second semifinal.
The Spartans’ game plan to crash the rim was executed well early, but they missed several shots under the basket and couldn’t recover. Tomblin, meanwhile, hit 4 of 5 3-point baskets on her team’s end of the floor, scoring 12 of the Satellites’ 16 points in the quarter.
“That’s a well-disciplined team,” Spartans coach Jenny Spillers said. “Hey, they follow Tomblin. That’s their leader. She’s outstanding. I don’t care if she scores zero. Just watching her lead is impressive.”
Leading 16-8 after the first period, South Central surged ahead in the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans — who end the season at 10-10 — by a 25-2 score. North Newton went 1 of 10 from the floor, with sophomore Makenna Schleman scoring the lone basket.
“We couldn’t hit anything,” Spillers said. “And the caliber of team they are, like I told them, and Mackenna when I pulled her out, I said, ‘three more bunnies.’ I told Heidi, ‘three more bunnies.’ I said, ‘Cayci, hit the big shots.’ That’s how you beat teams like that, and we couldn’t get anything to fall."
Spartan guards Cayci Ehlinger and Grace Hollopeter combined to go 0 for 14 from the floor, including 0 for 10 from 3-point range. The pair combined to hit four 3s and 20 points in their team's win over Westville on Friday night.
“I can see something develop and then it’s that switch," Spillers added. "I think it’s just the domino effect with the girls. We miss a couple of bunnies and boom, boom, boom. The whole team gets down and they can’t pick their heads up.”
South Central, meanwhile, was 11 of 18 from the floor, with Tomblin adding another 3-point and scoring 11 points in the quarter. She would have 23 points by the end of the first half and senior teammate Delanie Gale added 13 points in the second period to finish with 15 in the game.
Tomblin had 28 points on 10 of 13 shooting. The Satellites had eight 3-point baskets to zero for the Spartans, who got a team-best 15 points and 11 rebounds from senior Heidi Schleman.
The game represented the final appearance in a Spartan uniform for Heidi and Harley Schleman, Grace Hollopeter and Cayci Ehlinger.
“It’s a special group,” Spillers said. “The freshmen group that came up this year, we’ve enjoyed the season. The seniors make it fun. I’m really close with them girls. Lot of history. Lot of ups and downs. Going through different coaches. Trying to get a couple of them to actually fall in love with the game and not give up on it their sophomore years. COVID and dealing with that. It’s just been crazy with them four.”
Spillers said she has coached Hollopeter since the sixth grade.
“I’ve been so proud of the season she’s had,” she said. “She’s cut down her turnovers for me. I coached her in sixth grade and she’d get on my nerves then. But I’d hug her and tell her, ‘I love you this year.’ The way she’s been a leader this year, for all of the them.”