RENSSELAER — The winter sports at Rensselaer Central High School have set their Senior Night dates.
Traditionally, Senior Night for each sport is the last contest of the season, but a few sports are moving up their night to honor seniors a bit to have a fall-back date in case of a cancellation due to COVID, weather, etc.
• 1-18-22 girls’ basketball vs. North Newton, following the JV game prior to varsity warm-up
• 1-18-22 wrestling vs. Tri-County at MS Gym, prior to varsity matches
• 1-25-22 boys’ and girls’ swim vs. Kankakee Valley, prior to diving
• 2-15-22 boys’ basketball and cheerleading, following the JV game prior to varsity warm-up
We wish the best to all our Seniors in the future. Please come celebrate them at their Senior Night.