Rensselaer Central's senior-laden team will face a series of challenges in next week's Class 2A sectional.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

The scenario couldn’t be more perfect for fans of the Rensselaer Class 2A Girls’ Basketball Sectional.

Sunday’s draw put the best two teams in the tournament — the host Lady Bombers (13-6) and No. 1 ranked South Central (22-0) — on opposite sides of the bracket ahead of the start of next week’s tournament at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.

The Bombers will open tournament play against Winamac (7-14), which lost at RCHS on Dec. 2 by a 62-31 final. South Central, meanwhile, opens a day later against North Judson (5-16), with the winner of that game to face either North Newton (7-8) or Westville (10-10) for the right to advance to the finals.

The winner of the Rensselaer/Winamac game will advance to play either Boone Grove (11-7) or Hebron (2-16) in the second round.

The championship game is set for Saturday, Feb. 5.

Kankakee Valley, meanwhile, is a favorite to win its second straight Class 3A title when it travels to Knox next week.

The Kougars (14-7) open the tournament against New Prairie (10-10) and the winner of that game will face the host Redskins (12-10) in a semifinal contest. Culver Academy (10-9) and Wheeler (7-13) will square off in the other semifinal on Feb. 4.

In the Class A tournaments, North White (14-6) is a heavy favorite to win its own tournament next week. The Vikings lost the title game to Pioneer last year, but the Panthers — the defending Class A champions — have been moved into Class 2A due to the success factor.

North White opens its sectional against South Newton, which owns a 1-14 mark. The winner of that game will face a dangerous, young Tri-County squad (8-9) in the semifinals.

The team expected to push the Vikings is Caston, which has a sparkling 15-5 mark. The Comets open tournament play against Frontier (8-10) on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Covenant Christian of DeMotte will take a 16-4 mark into the Class A Morgan Township Sectional. The Knights will face Kouts, which handed Covenant a loss earlier in the year.

The Mustangs are 15-6 and joins Washington Township (14-4) as a favorite to win the tournament.

Washington Township faces host Morgan (9-11) on the first night of the tournament, with Covenant Christian and Kouts and Marquette Catholic (9-11) and 21st Century (2-10) to play on Wednesday night.

Hammond S & T (1-7) will play either Morgan or Washington Township in one semifinal, with the Covenant/Kouts and Marquette Catholic/21st Century winners to squad off in the other semifinal.

