The scenario couldn’t be more perfect for fans of the Rensselaer Class 2A Girls’ Basketball Sectional.
Sunday’s draw put the best two teams in the tournament — the host Lady Bombers (13-6) and No. 1 ranked South Central (22-0) — on opposite sides of the bracket ahead of the start of next week’s tournament at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Bombers will open tournament play against Winamac (7-14), which lost at RCHS on Dec. 2 by a 62-31 final. South Central, meanwhile, opens a day later against North Judson (5-16), with the winner of that game to face either North Newton (7-8) or Westville (10-10) for the right to advance to the finals.
The winner of the Rensselaer/Winamac game will advance to play either Boone Grove (11-7) or Hebron (2-16) in the second round.
The championship game is set for Saturday, Feb. 5.
Kankakee Valley, meanwhile, is a favorite to win its second straight Class 3A title when it travels to Knox next week.
The Kougars (14-7) open the tournament against New Prairie (10-10) and the winner of that game will face the host Redskins (12-10) in a semifinal contest. Culver Academy (10-9) and Wheeler (7-13) will square off in the other semifinal on Feb. 4.
In the Class A tournaments, North White (14-6) is a heavy favorite to win its own tournament next week. The Vikings lost the title game to Pioneer last year, but the Panthers — the defending Class A champions — have been moved into Class 2A due to the success factor.
North White opens its sectional against South Newton, which owns a 1-14 mark. The winner of that game will face a dangerous, young Tri-County squad (8-9) in the semifinals.
The team expected to push the Vikings is Caston, which has a sparkling 15-5 mark. The Comets open tournament play against Frontier (8-10) on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Covenant Christian of DeMotte will take a 16-4 mark into the Class A Morgan Township Sectional. The Knights will face Kouts, which handed Covenant a loss earlier in the year.
The Mustangs are 15-6 and joins Washington Township (14-4) as a favorite to win the tournament.
Washington Township faces host Morgan (9-11) on the first night of the tournament, with Covenant Christian and Kouts and Marquette Catholic (9-11) and 21st Century (2-10) to play on Wednesday night.
Hammond S & T (1-7) will play either Morgan or Washington Township in one semifinal, with the Covenant/Kouts and Marquette Catholic/21st Century winners to squad off in the other semifinal.