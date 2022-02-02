MOROCCO — Rensselaer Central is at .500 for the first time this season after pounding host North Newton, 61-40, on Friday, Jan. 28.
The Bombers (7-7) used an 11-0 run early in the third quarter to thwart any threat of a comeback by the Spartans, who fall to 4-8. They have lost four of their last five games.
North Newton actually pulled within 33-25 of the lead to start the second half, but the Bombers answered with 11 straight points, including a free throw and two baskets by freshman Corbin Mathew and two free throws and two baskets by senior Tate Drone.
Mathew’s 3-pointer later in the period capped an 18-4 run for the Bombers, who took a 51-29 lead into the final period. Mathew’s 3-point basket was the only one of its kind in the game.
Drone and Mathew combined for 14 of their team’s 18 third-quarter points. Drone would finish with a game-high 17 points and Mathew and junior Colby Chapman added nine each.
Ten of the 11 players who stepped on the floor for the Bombers scored Friday.
Kadyn Rowland had 12 points for the Spartans, including 10 in the first half to keep his team close. Michael Levy added 11 points.
Kougars remain in hunt for NCC
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley held Northwest Crossroads Conference host Highland to 21% shooting in picking up its third league victory on Friday, Jan. 28 by a 49-29 final.
The Kougars (11-4, 3-1 in the NCC) led 21-15 at halftime then used a 10-0 run in the third period to seize control. They used balance to subdue the Trojans (4-12, 0-2), with Cam Webster, Nick Mikash and Hayden Dase scoring eight points each.
Luke Andree and Will Sampson had seven points apiece.
Andree, who was just 1 of 10 from the floor but 4 of 6 from the free throw line, added six rebounds and eight assists. Mikash had six rebounds and three steals and Webster added six boards, three assists and two steals.
Nick Steele had 14 points and seven boards for the Trojans, who converted just 9 of 43 shots in the game.
Rebels use balance to beat TC
KENTLAND — South Newton got double figures from seniors Cy Sammons, Will Smart and Kayden Cruze to slip past Midwest Conference rival Tri-County by a 53-38 final on Friday, Jan. 28.
Sammons hit 7 of 13 shots for a game-high 20 points and added five rebounds. Smart had 12 points, seven boards and three steals and Cruz added 11 points, six assists and two steals. Dawson Cadle had eight points.
Garrett Sammons, another senior, had five assists and two steals.
The win moves the Rebels to 7-7 on the season, including 2-1 in the MWC. Tri-County falls to 2-11 and 0-2.
Saturday, January 29
Bombers fall at Hebron by 14
HEBRON — Rensselaer Central failed to keep pace with host Hebron in falling by a 50-36 final on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The Bombers (7-8) struggled to score against the Hawks, who got 17 points from senior Reece Marrs. Riley Blank, another senior, added 10 points.
Marrs also had 11 rebounds and hit 11 of 14 free throws.
Hebron (9-7) has won three of its last four games.
Portage upends KVHS for 2nd time
WHEATFIELD — Portage got the best of Kankakee Valley for the second time this year, beating the host Kougars, 51-36, on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The Indians, who beat KV, 60-52, at the Highland Tournament in December, took advantage of a cold-shooting Kougar squad, which managed just three points in the third period. KV trailed just 24-23 at halftime, but Portage (13-5) used a 16-3 run in the third to gain control.
KV, which had a four-game win streak snapped, shot a season-low 12% from the floor in the second half and hit 26% of its shots in the game. Senior Nick Mikash had 13 points on 3 of 12 shooting and junior guard Colton Pribyl added 12 points.
Will Sampson, a senior, added five rebounds and senior Luke Andree had four assists.
Kamari Slaughter had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Indians, who improved to 13-5. Slaughter also had seven assists and five steals and Blake Creech had 123 points and six boards.
Garrett Clark hit 3 of 4 3-point shots for 10 points and added five rebounds and two steals.
The Kougars celebrated five seniors on Senior Night, including Andree, Mikash, Sampson, Jeb Boissy and Jamin Sills.
Faith Christian crushes host Knights
DeMOTTE — Visiting Faith Christian of Lafayette pulled away from a 13-13 tie by outscoring Covenant Christian, 18-6, in the second period to set the stage for a 65-41 victory on Jan. 29.
The Eagles (8-6) got a game-high 20 points from Jadon Riley, who hit 8 of 11 field goals. Faith hit 54% of its shots for the game.
It was the fourth loss in a row for the Knights (2-11).
Spartans rebound to beat N. Vermillion
MOROCCO — North Newton hit 20 of 37 shots for 54% in holding off North Vermillion by a 50-41 on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The Spartans (5-8) got a game-high 19 points on 8 of 16 shooting from sophomore Evan Gagnon, who added nine rebounds. Teammate Kadyn Rowland had 12 points and five boards and Connor Scotella had 11 points.
Michael Levy added five rebounds.
Jerome White had 13 points for North Vermillion (5-12), which got eight rebounds and two steals from Carter Edney.