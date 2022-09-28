RENSSELAER — It’s unclear if it will make champions of Rensselaer Central’s tennis teams, but the new tennis courts at the high school are certainly impressive.
On Thursday, school administrators, Rensselaer Central school board members and developers and contractors were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially dedicate the new courts.
Constructed of cement painted red and gray and surrounded by fencing that no longer sags, the courts are perhaps the gems of the corporation’s most recent construction projects.
“I’ve seen them a lot and I’ve seen them being built over the last six months,” said RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig, “and I still walk by and I think,’Wow. Aren’t those things beautiful?’ Sometimes projects just click and this is probably the finest I’ve seen.”
Context Design of Indianapolis served as the landscape architect in the project and PCC Sports in Missouri was responsible for the construction of the courts.
Craig said input was sought from several people to ensure the project was done right, especially after the corporation decided to replace the old, crumbling asphalt courts with a more expensive but longer-lasting cement surface.
“We’re fortunate to have a school board that had a vision to make this a reality,” Craig said. “I’d like to thank our school board for having the vision and commitment to saying we’re going to put something in nice and we’re going to make it really good for our kids and our community.”
Ken Hickman, the school’s athletic director, proposed the idea of moving the courts several feet to the east of their previous position to keep foul balls from the baseball field to the north from disrupting play and causing injuries.
RCSC planned for a disruption to both the girls’ season in the spring and the boys’ tennis season in the fall, but construction of the courts was finished just as the boys’ season began to pick up in September.
RCSC board president Gary Braasch said the cement courts, while not completely maintenance free, should hold up to the Indiana weather for several decades.
“It’s not often we spend money in the corporation where you can actually see what we spend it on,” he said. “It’s usually a chiller, a boiler, a hot water heater. The public doesn’t see it. You can see the tennis courts out here and I can’t tell you how many positive comments we’ve had already on how beautiful they are. We’re just looking forward to many years of service with these.”
With the ribbon-cutting complete, members of the Bombers’ boys’ tennis team went to work on beating Knox to close one of the program’s most successful seasons.
No. 2 singles player Nole Marchand was excited to play on the new surface when practices began in August.
“I’ve been playing tennis since I was a freshman and I’ve been waiting for us to get new courts,” he said. “The old courts had pretty bad cracks in them. I’m just happy we’ve got new ones, especially during a year we’re doing so good.”
Marchand has been able to utilize his quickness more on the cement surface, translating into a winning record in his senior season.
“I feel like I can hit the ball harder. It definitely hits the concrete different than the asphalt,” he said.
No. 1 player Tommy Boyles said the courts provided an added boost of energy even before the season began.
“I think the tennis courts have helped a lot because it makes us most excited to come out here every day and not worry about cracks. It makes us enjoy it more, I guess,” he said.
“Some of the gaps (in the old asphalt surface) were pretty wide and you could roll your ankle.”
Players can also change direction without slipping, Boyles added. “Your feet have a better grip on the ground and you don’t have to worry about slipping,” he said. “And the ball just comes off the cement better.”
The Bombers have enjoyed better success this season with the help of the new courts, but the lineup is filled with seasoned players as well. The top three singles players are all seniors and two of the four players who occupy the doubles teams are seniors.
Marchand said he hopes the sight of the new courts brings more excitement to the tennis programs.
“I’m hoping after all of us seniors the grade below us continues to play tennis and we get some more people. We have 16-plus people every year, so hopefully that continues,” he said.
Added Boyles, “I think nicer courts will bring more people to come watch us and to play tennis. Hopefully, it will help it continue to grow.”