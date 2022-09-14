RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central breezed past visiting Delphi in volleyball action at the Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Bombers won by 25-15, 25-11 and 25-10 scores for their seventh win of the season.
Nell Harberlin led attacking for RCHS with 10 kills and senior Claire Stanley added nine. Taylor Van Meter had seven kills and three solo blocks and senior Ella Gehring had five kills and four solos.
Haberlin also led the team in serving with four aces and Brooklyn Bilyeu had three service aces and 28 assists. Emily Louck had two aces and 22 digs.
The Bombers return to action Thursday when they travel to Lafayette Central Catholic for a Hoosier Conference match-up.
Kougars take down Griffith in 4 games
GRIFFITH — The Kankakee Valley volleyball team creeped back over the .500 mark with a 3-1 victory at Griffith on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Kougars (9-8) won by 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-8 scores, wearing down the Panthers in the fourth game.
Abby Grandchamp had seven kills, two solo blocks and six digs for KVHS. Ava Koselke added is kills and a solo block, Brooklyn Richie had two kills, five service aces, eight digs and 14 pass receptions and Morgan Smith and Lilly Jones had five digs each.
Jones also had three aces, Faith Mauger had five kills and Ava Dase had 10 assists. Lilly Toppen added four assists and Dase also had two kills.
Prep Girls Golf
KV eyes unbeaten 9-hole mark
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley took down two more opponents during a 9-hole match at Creekside Golf Course in Valparaiso on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Kougars had 188 points to 200 for Portage and 255 for Hobart.
Avarie Rondeau was match medalist after carding a 45 in the wet conditions. Allison Rushmore shot a 46 and Brynlee DeBoard finished over 40 for the first time this season with a 48.
Lilly Van Loon capped the scoring with a 49.
The owners of a 15-0 record, KV had its final regular season match against Boone Grove Wednesday night, which also represented senior night.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers blank LCC at tourney
KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team recorded another shutout with a 5-0 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic in the fifth-/sixth-place game of the Hoosier Conference Tournament at Northwestern High School.
The Bombers held a 2-0 lead at halftime and scored three insurance goals in the second half. Senior Dalton Henry scored a pair of goals and added two assists and DJ Hanford had a goal with two assists.
Briar Rule and Adam Martinez had a goal each and Cohen Craig assisted on a goal.
Meanwhile, the defense held the Knights to just two shots on goal in the match. The defensive line of Matthew Brandenburg, Rule and Murrilo Cabrera was especially stout in front of goalkeeper Andrew Cain, who made a pair of saves.
The Bombers improve to 9-1 with the victory.
Class 2A No. 1 West Lafayette successfully defended its league title with a 4-0 victory over Northwestern in Saturday’s championship game. The Red Devils own a 10-0-1 record and came into the tournament as the top seed.
Northwestern was seeded sixth.