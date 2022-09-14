Bombers fifth at tournament

RCHS senior Dalton Henry scored two goals in his team’s win over Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday.

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central breezed past visiting Delphi in volleyball action at the Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Bombers won by 25-15, 25-11 and 25-10 scores for their seventh win of the season.

