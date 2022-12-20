CEDAR LAKE — Rensselaer Central struggled to find its offense in falling by a 42-32 final to Hanover Central on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Cedar Lake.
The Bombers fell behind by double figures at halftime and closed the gap to six points twice in the second half.
But Hanover (5-2) extended its lead to as much as 14 points late in the game to hold off RCHS, which falls to 5-3 on the season.
Sophomore guard Henry Maurer and junior Max Wianeck had 11 points each for the Wildcats.
Rensselaer will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 27 when it faces Boone Grove on the road.
The Bombers had their game with South Newton from Dec. 16 postponed to a later date.
The Bombers will open the 2023 portion of their schedule by traveling to Lafayette to face Hoosier Conference foe Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Bombers will next play at home on Friday, Jan. 13 against HC opponent West Lafayette.
RCHS lost to the Red Devils at last month’s IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette and will be looking for revenge in the rematch.