RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central girls’ tennis team opened the 2023 season with a 3-2 victory over visiting Hanover Central on Tuesday, April 4.

The Bombers got the day started with a victory at No. 1 doubles, with senior Lola Chamness and junior Sarah Kaufman winning their match by 6-0, 6-1 scores. At No. 1 singles, Katrina Herrera won 7-5, 6-1 and RCHS was tied with Hanover, 2-2.

