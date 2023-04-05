RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central girls’ tennis team opened the 2023 season with a 3-2 victory over visiting Hanover Central on Tuesday, April 4.
The Bombers got the day started with a victory at No. 1 doubles, with senior Lola Chamness and junior Sarah Kaufman winning their match by 6-0, 6-1 scores. At No. 1 singles, Katrina Herrera won 7-5, 6-1 and RCHS was tied with Hanover, 2-2.
The pivotal match came at No. 3 singles, where Gabby Cabrera-Gallegos played into the night to capture a 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 thriller to give her team the victory.
Prep Baseball
TC’S comeback
falls short at Pioneer
ROYAL CENTER — Tri-County’s late rally fell short in a 7-5 loss to host Pioneer in a season opener for both teams Tuesday, April 4.
The Panthers led 6-0 through five innings before the Cavaliers scored three runs in the top of the sixth to draw closer. After Pioneer went ahead 7-3, TCHS scored two more runs in the top of the seventh and had the tying run at the plate before Pioneer was able to record the game’s final out.
The Panthers outhit TC, 7-5. Freshman Tyler Burns had a double for the Cavs and junior Eric Zarse was 2 for 3.
Senior Tyler Vandeveer and junior Koby Bahler also had hits for coach Jeff LeBeau’s squad. Junior Connor Ross had an RBI groundout.
Senior Jake Nevitt suffered the loss after experiencing control issues. He allowed just two hits, but walked eight and gave up four earned runs. He did record a strikeout.
Ross went three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks and Nolan Dahlenburg, a sophomore, allowed a run on two hits in his one inning of work.
Kougars rally for 6-5
win over South Central
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s baseball team is off to a 2-0 start after rallying for a 6-5 extra-inning victory over state-ranked South Central (Union Mills) on Monday night, April 3.
The Satellites (2-1), who are coming off a sectional championship season, trailed 2-0 through five innings before scoring five in the top of the sixth to take a 5-2 lead.
Kankakee Valley got one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 5-3 and tied the game with a two-run bottom of the seventh.
The Kougars then pushed across the game-winning run when junior Spencer Childers laid down a bunt that resulted in a throwing error by the Satellites. KV was able to score on the play.
Senior Caden Vanderhere got the start on the mound for KV, allowing no runs over five innings of work. He struck out five and walked five on an overcast day.
Senior Dylan Holmes and Childers provided mound relief and sophomore Alex Barr picked up the win, striking out three batters in his one inning of work.
Seniors Evan Misch, Luke Richie, Andrew Parker and Holmes had two hits each for the winners. Sophomore Donny Stan added a clutch RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that tied the game and forced extra innings.
Holmes and Richie had doubles, Holmes scored two runs and Vanderhere added an RBI single. Senior Colton Pribyl also plated a run with a single and Misch and Parker had RBIs. Sophomore Tyler Smolek had a hit.
KVHS beat Griffith,11-1, in opener
The Kougars opened the 2023 campaign on March 28 with an 11-1 romp of visiting Griffith. KV pounded out nine hits and scored eight runs in the second inning in support of starter Parker and reliever Barr, who combined on a no-hitter.
Parker struck out eight batters and walked one over three innings. Barr went two innings, striking out four and walking two.
Vanderhere was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the offensive attack. He scored two runs. Pribyl also had two hits and scored a pair of runs and Smolek, Misch and Barr had RBI doubles.
Misch and Holmes scored two runs apiece and Holmes and Childers had hits.
DMC wins thriller to open season, beats Faith
DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian walked off Midwest Conference foe Faith Christian in its season opener Monday night, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pick up a 5-4 victory.
There were three lead changes and two ties before the Knights rallied for the win. They trailed 4-3 heading into their last at-bat.
DMC collected eight hits, with junior Luke Terpstra going 2 for 4 with an RBI double. Freshman Titus Terpstra also had two hits and senior Jacob Miller added an RBI double.
Freshmen Kyle Bayci and Josh Bultema had hits and junior Gabe Rottier had a hit and scored two runs.
Rottier picked up the win in relief. He allowed one run on one hit and walked a batter over a third of an inning. Faith scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh for a one-run lead.
Starter Luke Terpstra struck out 11 batters over four innings of work. He did walk six batters and allowed three runs on one hit. Junior Jayce Bultema provided 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowing no runs and no hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Prep Softball
KVHS routs Kouts
in 2023 opener
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball team scored eight runs in the third inning to cruise to an 11-1 victory over visiting Kouts in a season opener for both teams last Tuesday.
Kouts held a 1-0 lead through two innings before KV’s explosion. Emily Erb, Sara Erb, Aubrey Hanger, Danielle Gidley and Kyli Page had multiple hits for the Kougars and Emily Erb smashed a three-run home run in the fourth inning.
Winning pitcher Elyse Starr went four strong innings, allowing a hit with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Mustang junior Natalie Kozub had the lone hit, a double. She scored Kouts’ lone run in the second inning.
Lady Kougars drop
NCC opener vs. Lowell
WHEATFIELD — In both team’s Northwest Crossroads Conference opener on Monday, April 4, Lowell outlasted host Kankakee Valley by a 2-0 final to get an early jump on the season.
The Red Devils (1-1, 1-0 in the NCC) outhit the host Kougars, 4-3, with freshman Chloe Cora lacing a double for the game’s only extra-base hit. Sophomore Olivia Fuentes was 1 for 3 and scored a run for Lowell.
Sara Erb, Danielle Gidley and Jillian Swart had hits for KV, which falls to 1-1 overall.
The Kougars will look to pick up their first conference victory on Thursday at Hobart.
Prep Girls Track
Kougars cruise to
triangular win in opener
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team used its superior depth to capture a triangular meet at home on Tuesday, April 4.
The Lady Kougars had seven first-place finishes and claimed eight seconds and seven thirds to score 77 points, beating Pioneer (49 points) and Twin Lakes (38).
Winners for KVHS included Ava McKim in the 200-meter dash in 27.1 seconds (with Elyce Gillette second in 27.3); Emma Bell in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 33.7 seconds (with Allie Rushmore third in 2:46.60) and the 1,600 run in 5:36 (with Addie Johnson second in 14:35); the 4-by-100 relay team of Ella Carden, Brooke Swart, Kate Thomas and McKim in 51.4 seconds; the 4-by-800 team of Rushmore, Johnson, Audrey Campbell and Bell in 11:02; and Carden in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches (with Laynie Capellari third at 4-8) and the long jump at 16-4 (with Thomas second at 16-3).
Other runner-up finishes included McKim in the 100 meters in 12.60 seconds, Swart in the 400 dash in 65.5 (with Reese Van Meter third), Capellari in the 100 hurdles in 17.5 and Ava Dase in the shot-put at 32-2 1/4.
Dase was also third in the discus at 80-1.
The 4-by-400 team of Van Meter, Braelee Roorda, Gabbi Diener and Swart also finished second in 4:39.40.