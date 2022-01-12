DELPHI — The Rensselaer Central girls’ swim team beat three others teams to claim the Delphi Invitational title on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Bombers captured eight of the 14 events to score 134 points. Host Delphi had 94 points, followed by Fountain Central (53) and Lafayette Central Catholic (48).
Ary Nelson was a two-time individual champion, capturing the 200-yard individual medley title in a season-best time (with Addy Hesson fourth in a season-best time) and adding the 100-yard breaststroke title (with Hesson fifth). She was also a member of the Bombers’ winning 200 medley relay team (joining Lilly Cook, Emily Myers and Katie Castle) and the 400 freestyle relay team that included Lizzie Parrish, Solcy Sanchez and Maddie Kosiba.
Kosiba had a personal-record to win the 200 free (with Sanchez second and Parrish third), Trinity Oliver was the diving champion (with Kaylei Lank third), Myers won the 100 butterfly (with Cora Peck fourth), Sanchez was the 500 free champion (with Elise Donnelly ninth) and Cook recorded a season-best to claim the 100 backstroke (with Castle third and Peck sixth).
Cook was also second in the 50 free (with Castle fifth and Myers eighth), Kosiba was second in the 100 free (with Parrish sixth and Lank 10th) and the 200 free relay foursome of Kosiba, Sanchez, Cook and Castle was second (with Lank, Hesson, Myers and Parrish fifth).
The 400 free relay team of Lank, Donnelly, Peck and Hesson placed fifth also.
RCHS boys
3rd at Delphi
DELPHI — Rensselaer Central’s Hayden Box locked down a first-place finish in diving the highlight the Bomber boys’ swim team visit to Delphi on Saturday.
Box had 192.10 points to capture the first of two individual titles. Teammate Jon Brouwer was the 100-yard backstroke champion in 1 minute, 8.07 seconds.
The Bombers finished third in the team standings with 52.5 points, finishing behind champion Delphi (144.5) and Fountain Central (99).
Nolan Conrad placed third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:08.69) and the 100 free in a personal-best mark of 58.14 seconds. Matthew Swartz was third in the 50 free (25.17) and second in the 500 free (5:34.07), Cade Rivera was fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:50.60 and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (PR time of 1:22.21) and Brouwer added a sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.80).
Rensselaer’s 200 free relay team of Box, Conrad, Brouwer and Swartz was third in 1:46.67 and the 400 free foursome of Conrad, Brouwer, Rivera and Swartz also finished third in 4:08.96.
Thursday, January 6
Lady Bombers
double-up Bison
RENSSELAER — Maddie Kosiba, Ary Nelson and Lilly Cook had two first-place finishes each in leading Rensselaer Central’s girls’ swim team to a 119-54 win over Benton Central last week.
Kosiba was the 200-yard freestyle champion and added the 100-yard free title. Nelson won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke events and Cook was the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke champion.
Trinity Oliver won the diving title and Emily Myers claimed the 100 butterfly event.
The Bombers also won all three relay events, including the 200 medley (Cook, Nelson, Myers and Katie Castle), the 200 freestyle (Kosiba, Solcy Sanchez, Cook and Castle) and the 400 free relay (Lizzie Parrish, Sanchez, Kosiba and Nelson.
The boys’ team captured eight titles, but the Bison used their depth to pick up a 93-64 victory. Matthew Swartz was a double-winner, claiming first in the 200 freestyle and 500 free. Cade Rivera won the 200 IM, Hayden Box was the diving champion, Nolan Conrad won the 100 free title and Jon Brouwer was first in the 100 backstroke. The 200 freestyle relay team of Box, Conrad, Rivera and Swartz also won as did the 400 free relay foursome of Conrad, Brouwer, Rivera and Swartz.