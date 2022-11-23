RENSSELAER — Coach Allison Conley and her staff recognized members of the 2022 Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer team during an awards program at the high school recently.
The Lady Bombers finished 5-11, including a win in the Class 2A sectional tournament at Kankakee Valley.
Team award winners included Brooke Koebcke, Top Team Player; Libby Dixon, Golden Boot Goals as the leading scorer; Sarah Kaufman, Silver Boot for most assists; goalkeeper Katie Cotner with the Golden Glove; Cadence Manns for Defensive Player of the Year; Araceli Murillo and Delaney Koebcke, Mental Attitude awards; Emma Sinn, Most Improved; Abby Jordan, Rookie of the Year; Grace Healey, Hustle Award; Riley Wright, Most Energetic; and Emily Myers for Sportsmanship.
Receiving all-Hoosier Conference certificates were Healey, Dixon, Cotner and Jordan, with Healey and Dixon taking home Bomber jackets from RCHS athletic director Ken Hickman.