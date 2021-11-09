LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team will compete in its first IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette next week.
The Lady Bombers will open tournament play against tournament host Lafayette Harrison on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m., CST. The game will follow Twin Lakes against Lafayette Jeff.
The winner of that game will advance to the Nov. 19 semifinals at Harrison, while the loser will drop into the loser’s bracket for a 6 p.m. game at Harrison on Nov. 19.
RCHS replaces long-time tournament participant Frankfort. The event was created years ago to give Lafayette-area schools a chance to face one another in a single location.
In other games, Central Catholic will face West Lafayette at 5 p.m., CST, at McCutcheon High School, with the host Mavericks to place Benton Central at 6:30 p.m., CST. Both games will be held on Nov. 16.
The tournament will conclude Nov. 20 with a championship game at Harrison.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate (cash or credit) for $6 per night. T-shirts will also be on sale with a portion of the proceeds to be divided among the participating schools.