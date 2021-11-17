WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central had its five-game win streak snapped in the first round of the IU Health Hoops Girls’ Basketball Classic at Lafayette Harrison on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The Lady Bombers (5-1) fell behind the host Raiders by a 33-21 score at halftime. Harrison (3-0) pushed its lead to 49-29 after three periods.
Senior forward Jessie Ringen, who is within 20 points of reaching 1,000 points for her career, had a team-high 22 points for RCHS, which will face Lafayette Jeff in a second-round game on Friday at Harrison.
Jeff lost 64-28 to Twin Lakes in Tuesday’s first game at Harrison. Twin Lakes (5-0) will play Harrison in the winner’s bracket on Friday.
Taylor Van Meter, a freshman, added 10 points and senior Morgan Van Meter finished with seven.
In other games Tuesday, Lafayette Central Catholic held off West Lafayette, 66-54, and Benton Central rolled Lafayette McCutcheon, 48-22. The games were played at McCutcheon, which will host two semifinal games on Friday night.
Should the Bombers beat Jeff on Friday, they will face the West Lafayette/McCutcheon winner on Saturday at Harrison at 2 p.m., CST.