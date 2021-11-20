RENSSELAER — Renssselaer Central football coach Chris Meeks and his staff recognized members of the 2021 varsity and junior varsity squads during an awards program on Nov. 9.
The Bombers finished the year at 6-5 and have now finished over .500 for six straight seasons. They were eliminated from the Class 2A tournament by No. 3 ranked Andrean.
Among the varsity players to earn awards were Dylan Kidd, Mr. Offense Award and Hank Kresler Memorial Award; Tate Drone, Sportsmanship Award; Kelton Hesson, Mr. Offense Award and Terry Davisson Memorial Award; Ky Risner, Mr. Offense Award and Joe Burvan 10-0 Award; Colton Metzger, Most Improved; Brock Robinson, Offensive Newcomer Award; Corbin Mathew, Mr. Defense; Jordan Cree, Mr. Defense; Diego Hernandez-Reyes, Defensive Newcomer Award; and Trent Simmons, Mr. Defense.
Kidd, Cree, Drone, Hesson and Risner also earned all-Hoosier Conference nods, with Kenseth Johns and Simmons honorable mention picks.
Junior varsity players to earn awards were Jon Brouwer, Most Improved; Kadyne Doyle, Defensive Back Award; Kolton Ploughe, Offensive Back Award; Elias McAdow, Most Improved; Ryan Kellner, Offensive Line Award; and Brian Camarena, Defensive Line Award.
Kidd finished back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing, gaining 1,010 this season with 18 of his team’s 27 touchdowns on the ground. Hesson had 561 rushing and 521 passing with a combined 11 touchdowns and Drone threw for 820 yards with nine TDs.
Cree had a team-high 82 tackles and led the team in solo tackles (38) and sacks (9). Colton Metzger had 64 tackles and Hesson recovered three fumbles.