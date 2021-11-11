RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central cross country program capped off another successful season with an awards program on Nov. 8.
Coach Sid Dobson handed out a number of special awards, with four-time semistate qualifier Amzie Maienbrook and state finals qualifier Trenton Wuethrich, a junior, among those recognized.
Maienbrook, a two-time sectional champion, earned Academic All-State and Most Points, while senior teammate Gracie Castle was presented the Sportsmanship Award. Junior Elizabeth Knoth, who competed in the semistate meet as well, won Runner-Up Most Points, junior Audrey Davisson was Most Improved and senior Anna Black won Best Mental Attitude.
Meanwhile, Wuethrich was recognized for his first state finals appearance as well as earning Most Points for the boys’ team. Sophomore Tom Van Hoose won Runner-Up Most Points, freshman Isaac Messman earned Best Mental Attitude and junior Eric Baugh won the Sportsmanship Award and Most Improved.
Maienbrook and senior manager Lizzie Parrish took home Bomber blankets for their contributions to RCHS athletics, while Black and AJ Hopkins earned Bomber jackets.
Hopkins was also presented a Senior Brick by Dobson, with Emily Dobson, Connor Parker, Castle, Parrish, Maienbrook and Black also earning bricks.
Members of both distance teams also presented coach Dobson with a Golden Coaches Brick for his commitment to the program.