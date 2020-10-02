RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and totaled 502 yards of offense in dispatching Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central, 56-0, Friday night.
The Bombers improved to 4-2 at home and 4-3 overall in picking up their first league win. RCHS had games against Twin Lakes and Lafayette Central Catholic postponed after those schools were hit by the COVID virus.
Rensselaer closes its regular season with one more home game when it hosts Northwestern next Friday for homecoming. The Bombers have played six home games, one road game (at Kankakee Valley) and one neutral site game last week at Covington High School against North Knox.
The Bombers’ conference crossover opponent in week nine (Oct. 9) will be determined next week. RCHS will be on the road for that one.
Against the Bison (0-7), the Bombers scored on on their first eight offensive possessions, including two scores in a span of a minute, 55 seconds on five plays to open the game.
Kelton Hesson, filling in for injured Addison Wilmington, had a 9-yard touchdown run on the team’s fourth play of the game. Dylan Kidd then followed with a 53-yard touchdown run after Rensselaer’s defense held BC to three-and-out.
The Bombers’ final score of the first quarter came on a 39-yard run from Hesson.
In the second quarter, Kidd scored the second of his fourth touchdowns on a 6-yard run for a 28-0 score. It was 35-0 when quarterback Tate Drone found Hesson alone in the end zone from 20 yards out.
The final score of the first half came on a 3-yard burst through the middle by Kidd, who rushed for 206 yards on 16 carries.
As a team, RCHS had 365 rushing yards on 34 carries. Drone was 12 of 18 passing for a career-best 137 yards and a score.
Hesson added 70 yards on just three carries with two touchdowns.
“I like how we came out and put our hard hats on and brought our lunch pails and just played Bomber football for four quarters,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “It was a very effective night.”
The only scoring in the second half came on a Kidd 4-yard TD run in the third quarter. Freshman Colton Metzger scored his first varsity TD on a 20-yard run late in the third.
The Bison, who have allowed 56 or more points in three games this season, managed 143 total yards, including 108 yards on the ground. Seventy-seven of those yards came on a Payton Bell run. Bell avoided Bomber defenders at the scrimmage line before turning it to the sidelines for what looked to be the Bison’s first score. But Easton Tiede-Souza ran Bell down to keep BC scoreless.
“That’s what we call a hustle play,” Meeks said. “It would have been easy to let up and let that kid score. But you see 11 flying down the field and got the stop. He’s a member of our defense, too, and he takes pride in getting that shutout. Our defense did a great job and kept them out.”
Two plays later, Hesson would pick off a Joe Widner pass to end BC’s one scoring threat of the night.
Widner completed 5 of 16 passes for 35 yards and the interception.
“He (Widner) likes to throw and it starts up front, so we put a lot of pressure on him,” Meeks said. “I thought our secondary played well. It was a good night overall for us.”
Bell gained 85 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Lorenzo Ramirez had seven tackles for RCHS and Hayden Castillo added six tackles and a forced fumble. Jacob Pickering had five tackles.
RCHS has now beaten Benton Central nine straight meetings.
“It’s tough to get ready for a team that’s 0-6,” Meeks said. “They see it, we see it. But when they watched film, they saw that the Benton Central kids play hard. They play inspired. They’ve got a good group of kids over there. I know coach (Tyler) Marsh is very high on these kids and I can see why. I think they’ll be good in the future. They’re going through some growing pains, but I liked how our kids came out and took care of business tonight.
“We wanted to experiment with the passing game tonight and do some different things.”