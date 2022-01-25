RENSSELAER — Roster spots are filling up for travel teams in the Rensselaer Regional Soccer Club.
Registration closes on Monday, Jan. 31. Players are needed for 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under and 14 and under teams.
Register at www.rrsoccer.org.
The cost to play is $100 plus a service fee of $3 no matter how you pay. A travel jersey is included in the cost.
The first game is set for Sunday, April 10. There will no games on Easter Sunday and Memorial Day weekend.
A tournament is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. Games will be played primarily on Sunday, but as the season progresses, some games will one played on Saturday as well.