Rensselaer Central and North Newton had players selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association 2020-21 Region IV All-Star Team recently.
RCHS senior teammates Max Korniak, an offensive lineman, and senior punter Luke Dixon were picked by coaches as well as North Newton senior free safety Austin Goddard.
The all-star team, comprised of 15 offensive players and 15 defensive players, were picked by IFCA Region IV coaches during a virtual meeting on Jan. 31.
The players and one manager — Kyla Canen of Twin Lakes — represent 19 schools in classes A through 5A.
These players now have an opportunity to be chosen to play in the North/South All-Star Game in Indianapolis this summer.
Players committed to Division I programs are often not allowed to participate in the game by their future institutions, but they are recognized as all-region by IFCA coaches.This year, Region IV had five players meet that criteria, including lineman Colby Borders of McCutcheon (signed to play at Miami-Ohio in the fall), linebacker/safety Yanni Karlaftis of West Lafayette (Purdue), defensive end Jalen Monrrow of Lafayette Jeff (Cincinnati), defensive tackle Peyton Price of Lafayette Jeff (Eastern Michigan) and wide receiver Khal Stephen of Seeger, who will play for the Purdue baseball team next year.
Brian Nay of Lafayette Central Catholic is the Region IV coach of the year, with Jamie Sailors of Logansport the top assistant.
Region IV includes 30 area schools, including RCHS, North Newton, Twin Lakes, Benton Central, Attica, Carroll (Flora), Lewis Cass, Caston, Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frankfort, Frontier, Harrison, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, McCutcheon, North Judson, North White, Pioneer, Rochester, Seeger, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central, West Lafayette and Winamac.