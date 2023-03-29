RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central boys’ basketball players and coaches reflected on one of the program’s best seasons ever during an awards dinner at Ayda’s Mexican Cuisine on March 20.

Members of the boys’ varsity team, which finished with 20 wins for the first time since consolidation in the late 1960s and just the second team to do so, were recognized by coach Chad Pulver and his staff.

