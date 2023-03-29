RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central boys’ basketball players and coaches reflected on one of the program’s best seasons ever during an awards dinner at Ayda’s Mexican Cuisine on March 20.
Members of the boys’ varsity team, which finished with 20 wins for the first time since consolidation in the late 1960s and just the second team to do so, were recognized by coach Chad Pulver and his staff.
Junior varsity coach Trent Phegley, meanwhile, handed out awards to his 2022-23 squad, which finished an impressive 15-7.
Pulver first recognized his team’s all-Hoosier Conference picks. The Bombers won their first league title last month, beating Tipton on the road. By doing so, RCHS was able to place three players on the all-conference team, including senior Colby Chapman, junior Corbin Mathew and senior Tristen Wuethrich.
Seniors Nole Marchand and Tommy Boyles were honorable mention picks.
Academic all-state honorable mention selections included Marchand, Chapman, Wuethrich and senior Cass Pulver.
Coach Pulver then presented special awards to a trio of players from his team, giving t-shirts to son Cass for being honorary coach. Kaydn Rowland was given a shirt that represented a sparkplug for his sixth-man performances off the bench and Mathew was honored for his high motor with a shirt showing an odometer set at 150 miles per hour.
Both Cass Pulver and Rowland suffered knee injuries during the season, with Pulver’s coming just a handful of games into the season. He spent the rest of the season working alongside his dad and assistant coaches while healing from knee surgery.
Rowland suffered his injury late in the season, but he excelled in his sixth-man role, often sparking the offense whenever he stepped on the floor.
After Chapman and Wuethrich were presented Captain Awards, coach Pulver presented team awards to several members of his squad, including Most Valuable Player to Chapman, who led the Bombers in numerous offensive categories, including most points (392), most 3-pointers (41), most blocks (23), most free throws made (115), most assists (85) and most defensive rebounds (117).
He also finished among the all-time greats at RCHS in 3-pointers made for a career (second with 105) and free throws made (fourth with 210). He would finish among the top 10 in 10 different career categories.
Wuethrich finished third all-time in free throw percentage for a career at 81.32%. This season, he led the Bombers in total field goals, 2-point field goals and steals (42). His teammates picked him as the Most Improved player.
Marchand was voted as a Model Teammate by the team, Boyles was selected the Bob Wiles Award winner for his displays of “hard work, dedication and unselfishness” and senior Nolan Potts won the Sportsmanship Award. Junior Graham Drone had the Highest 3-Point Percentage at 40.4%.
Marchand was also the team leader in offensive rebounds with 64, total rebounds with 162 and field goal percentage at 55.8%.
Mathew had the Best Free Throw Percentage at 80%.
Besides reaching 20 wins and winning the Hoosier Conference, the 2023 squad finished runner-up at the Frankfort Class 3A Sectional and finished as the school’s all-time leader in several offensive categories, including team 3-pointers in a season (144) and defensive rebounds in a season (543).
The Bombers had the second-most rebounds in a season at 792 and finished third in team free throw percentage (70.6%) and team blocks (74).
Pulver expressed amazement at the team’s defensive prowess as well. The Bombers held opponents under 45 points 13 times, while averaging 60 points on offense.
Their margin of victory was one of the best in the state, Pulver added.
“Our guys knew what we were doing as a unit,” he said. “They were committed to it. They didn’t go out and go through the motions at any time this season. They learned to impose their will on the other team.”
Earning their Bomber jackets at the program were Drone and sophomore Bryan Camarena and Pulver handed out fighter planes to his six seniors as they prepare to fly to their next destination.
Phegley opened the evening by introducing his JV squad and recalling season highlights. Diego Hernandez-Reyes’ 3-point shot at the buzzer to beat Twin Lakes in the first week got the season off to a solid start, Phegley said, while an easy win over West Lafayette was another highlight.
The Bombers also went to Tipton in a Hoosier Conference tilt last month and set the tone by beating the Blue Devils ahead of the varsity’s historic win later that night.
Three members of RCHS’s team won awards, including Trent Walter for Model Teammate, Caulden Pulver for Most Improved and Chase Van Meter for MVP.