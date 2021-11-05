RENSSELAER — Members of Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team were recognized by head coach Chris Porter and his staff on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The Lady Bombers finished with 10 wins (10-8) for the first time in program history. They won five of their last seven games to better the 2016 team’s mark of 8-6.
They would reach a sectional championship game for just the second time in history, losing 2-0 to eventual state qualifier Andrean, which finished runner-up in Class 2A.
Among those who earned team awards at the Nov. 2 program were freshman Delaney Koebcke, Sportsmanship Award; senior Avree Cain, Defensive Player to he Year; senior Bethany Michal, Hustle Award; freshman Brooke Koebcke, Rookie of the Year; sophomore Katie Cotner, Best Mental Attitude; sophomore Laina Chapman, co-Most Improved; senior Addy Koebcke, Top Team Player; sophomore Sarah Kaufman, co-Most Improved; and senior Kate Tomlinson, Outstanding Tackler Award.
Earning the Silver Boot Award for most assists were sophomore Grace Healey, senior Taylor Jordan and Kaufman with six each. Seniors Ariel Manns and Abby Lucas shared the Golden Boot for most goals, with Lucas finishing with a school-record 43 career goals, Including 20 this season. Manns finished with 39 career goals and appeared poised to break the school’s career goal mark before a season-ending knee injury.
Senior goalkeeper Abby Ahler won the Golden Gloves Award for most saves.
Earning all-Hoosier Conference nods from league coaches were Healey, Jordan and Lucas, with sophomore Libby Dixon earning honorable mention.
Academic all-state picks included Jordan, Ahler, Tomlinson, Emily Myers and Addy Koebcke. To be eligible, a student/athlete must attain a grade-point average of 3.7 or better.
Healey finished with 12 goals and six assists for RCHS, while Jordan also had six assists and five goals. She would cap her career with 23 goals and 16 assists.
Michal earned 1,000 points to take home a Bomber blanket and honor jacket recipients were Myers and Lucas.