RENSSELAER — All-season passes for Rensselaer Central sports will be sold and used electronically with your device. They will be purchased online.
Passes will also be redeemed at the entrance gate electronically. You will receive an email with your pass to use from your device or you can print off a paper pass that will be scanned.
Athletic Passes are not valid for tournaments or invites.
For more information, please contact the Rensselaer Central Athletic Department at 866-5175, ext. 220.
To purchase a season pass or tickets per event, click on the link: Bomber Tickets and Season Passes
2022-23 Season Pass: Admission to all Middle and High School athletic events
Family of 4 Season Pass $180
Family of 6 Season Pass $230
Family of 8 Season Pass $280
Adult Couples Season Pass $160
Senior Citizen Season Pass (65+) $60
Varsity Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball
JV/Freshman (with no Varsity contest at the same event)
Immediate Family (Maximum of 6 passes) $8