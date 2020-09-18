RCMS Sports
Volleyball teams split with Tri-County
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team continued its winning ways with a 2-0 victory over visiting Tri-County Thursday night.
The seventh-graders, meanwhile, suffered a rare 2-0 loss to the Cavaliers.
In the eighth-grade contest, the Bombers won by 25-14 and 25-18 scores, getting a combined 21 aces to sweep TC.
RCMS’s seventh-grade “A” squad fell by 25-17 and 25-20 scores, despite seven successful serves and two aces by Kami Davis.
Mya Holbrook had seven serves and an ace and Annie Parrish added five serves with no errors. Davis had 15 passes, Brodie Radtke added 11 and Parrish had four. Radtke also added three attacks and Davis had one.
Olivia Barber had 15 sets and Holbrook added four.
The Lady Bombers return to action Thursday, Sept. 24 when they host North White for a pair of “A” games beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Lady Bombers sweep Winamac
WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams took down host Winamac Monday night.
The seventh-graders won by 25-16 and 25-17 scores, getting 14 serves in from Kami Davis. She had eight aces.
Emily Louck had seven serves and four aces and Annie Parrish had five good serves with two aces. In passing, Parrish had 10, Brodie Radtke added nine, Olivia Barber had nine and Davis and Louck had five each.
Radtke also had four attacks, with Davis and Adyson Veldman adding one each. Barber had four sets and Mya Holbrook had three.
The Bombers remain unbeaten at 4-0 and return to action Thursday night against Tri-County at 5:30 p.m.
The eighth-grade squad, meanwhile, also won in two games, coming away with 25-13 and 25-12 scores.
Maddie Graf was 13 of 15 serving with seven aces, Lydia Redlin finished 10 of 12 with four aces and Brooklyn Bilyeu was 5 of 6 with four aces.
Redlin also had five kills and Bilyeu added four. Chloe Jordan and Graf had a kill each.
Graf had four assists and back row play was led by Trinity Oliver and Brooke Koebcke.
In the “B” team contest, the Bombers fell in the one-set match by a 25-24 score. Katie Castle was 12 of 12 serving with four aces and Sydney Armstrong had an ace that tied the game at 24-24.
The Bombers will face Tri-County at home for an “A” team match only on Thursday night.