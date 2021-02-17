8th-graders cruise past Lady Jays
NORTH JUDSON — The Rensselaer Central Middle School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team piled on the points in routing host North Judson, 67-19, on Tuesday night, Feb. 9.
The Bombers sprinted to a 17-1 lead after the first quarter and led 30-7 by halftime.
Jesi Fleming outscored the Jays on her own, pouring in 25 points. Carly Drone added 19, Maddie Graf had 11 and Brooke Koebcke finished with eight points.
Lydia Redlin and Liberty Bate added two points each.
The Bombers are scheduled to compete in the Ben Franklin Tournament in Valparaiso on Saturday.
7th-graders dominant vs. Jays
NORTH JUDSON — The Rensselaer Central Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team blitzed host North Judson, leading 27-2 by halftime, in a 53-7 rout on Feb. 9.
The Bombers stormed ahead 17-2 after the first period and outscored the Jays, 10-0, in the second to coast to victory.
Brodie Radtke had a season-high 25 points and added four assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Courtney Mathew added 14 points with four assists, four rebounds, two steals and six blocks and Tess Ventrello had eight points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals.
Mya Holbrook had a basket with three rebounds, Abby Jordan had a basket with three assists and three steals and Alivia Cain had a basket with four assists, four rebounds and five steals.
The unbeaten Bombers (4-0) were scheduled to participate in the Ben Franklin Tournament in Valparaiso on Saturday, Jan. 13.