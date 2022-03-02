RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s middle school eighth-grade girls’ basketball team continues to steamroll the opposition.
On Tuesday, March 1, the Lady Bombers used a 14-5 start to bounce host Tecumseh of Lafayette by a 58-25 final. RCMS outscored the hosts, 31-11, in the second half.
Brodie Radtke had a game-high 15 points and Courtney Mathew added 14. Kami Davis and Kamri Rowland added 12 points apiece.
Madi Pinkerman and Crysta Johns added baskets and Adyson Veldman had a free throw.
On Monday, Feb. 28, the Bombers hammered visiting South Newton, 48-8, using a 20-2 run in the first quarter to gain control. They led 34-4 by halftime.
Radtke again led, scoring 16 points. Rowland and Davis had 14 points each and Pinkerman and Johns had two apiece.
Two days prior on Saturday, Feb. 26, the Bombers cruised to a Twin Lakes Tournament title, taking down the host Indians by a 59-2 final.
Twin Lakes had its only basket in the second quarter. The Indians fell behind 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and was outscored 25-0 in the second half.
Davis had a season-high 23 points for the winners and Rowland and Radtke added 13 apiece. Mathew had eight points and Veldman finished with a basket.
The Bombers reached the tournament final behind a 46-13 victory over Northwestern, taking a 30-6 lead by halftime.
Rowland had a game-high 22 points and Davis added 11. Mathew (6 points), Radtke (5) and Veldman (2) added to the scoring.
7th grade girls remain unbeaten
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team
On March 1, the Lady Bombers crushed host Tecumseh of Lafayette by a 38-6 final, taking a 14-0 lead after the first period. They outscored the hosts, 15-4, in the second half.
Courtney Mathew had 13 points for the winners and Alivia Cain added nine. Vivi Kosiba and Rylie Moore had five points each and Hope Hurley added four.
Crysta Johns had a basket.
On Feb. 28, RCMS bounced visiting South Newton by a 39-12 final. The Bombers led 27-4 by halftime in cruising past the Rebels.
Mathew had 10 points for the winners and Hurley added nine. Johns, Kosiba, Moore and Aubrey Kosta had four points each and Cain chipped in three points.
The Bombers would join their eighth-grade counterparts in the winner’s circle on Feb. 26, beating Northwestern, 40-14, in the final of the Twin Lakes Tournament.
Both teams were tied at 5-5 after the first period, but RCMS took control with a 10-2 spurt in the second quarter for a 15-7 lead at halftime. The Bombers would outscore the Tigers, 25-7, in the second half.
Johns and Cain had 11 points apiece for the winners, with Hurley adding eight. Kosiba had five points, Meeks Martin added three and Kosta had a basket.
RCMS opened tournament play with a 57-19 rout of the host Indians, storming ahead 29-10 by halftime.
Cain had a season-high 18 points, while Johns chipped in 11. Hurley (8 points), Martin (6), Moore (5) and Kosiba (4) added to the scoring and Kosta had a basket.