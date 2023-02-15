RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eight-grade middle school girls’ basketball team used balanced scoring to crush visiting Lowell, 52-12, on Tuesday night, Feb. 14.
Courtney Mathew led the Lady Bombers with 15 points and Alivia Cain contributed nine. Crysta Johns also had nine points, followed by Rylie Moore with seven and Hope Hurley and Vivi Kosiba with four each.
Peyton Strange and Meeka Martin added baskets.
The Bombers went ahead 23-2 after the first period and led 40-6 by halftime. They held Lowell to six points in each of the first and second halves.
Bryn Webb, meanwhile, had a season-high 21 points in the seventh-grade team’s 44-25 romp of the Red Devils. Reese Groom also had a season-high 15 points and Eva Lapsley added four points.
Kinsley Metzger and Hadley Hopp had baskets for the 11-5 Bombers.
Both RCMS squads return to action Thursday when they face rival Kankakee Valley in Wheatfield.
Monday, February 13
RCMS’s eighth-grade and seventh-grade squads traveled to Kouts, with both programs recording wins.
The eighth-graders cruised to a 36-19 victory behind 15 points from Mathew. Cain added eight points, Hurley six and Johns had five points. Kosiba added a basket.
The seventh-grade squad had a more difficult task in shaking the Fillies, eventually pulling away for a 26-18 victory.
The Bombers outscored Kouts, 12-5, in the fourth quarter to build on a one-point lead.
Webb had 14 points for the Bombers and Metzger added six. Lapsley had four points and Brynleigh Cawby was praised for her defense. She added a basket.
Saturday, February 11
Both squads also participated in the Ben Franklin Tournament in Valparaiso, with the seventh-grade squad suffering a 26-20 loss to the hosts in game one.
Lapsley led the Bombers with seven points and Groom and Webb added six apiece. Metzger knocked down a free throw.
The Bombers bounced back with a 17-10 win over Grimmer in the consolation game, with Webb scoring six points. Metzger and Lapsley had four points each and Groom had a basket.
Cawby hit a free throw.
The eighth-graders, meanwhile, won both of their games to claim the tournament title in Valpo.
The Bombers cruised to a 41-24 victory in game one, with Mathew exploding for 21 points. Cain had eight points, followed by Hurley with six, Kosiba with three and Johns with a basket. Martin had a free throw.
In the title game, RCMS wasted no time taking control of the game, sprinting to a 15-3 first-quarter lead. The Bombers led 22-8 by halftime and pushed their lead to 42-14 by the end of the third quarter.
Mathew had a game-high 24 points and Cain dropped in 22. Hurley also had a basket.
8th-graders crush host Jays
North Judson — Rensselaer Central’s middle school eighth-grade girls’ basketball team is soaring ahead of Saturday’s Ben Franklin Tournament in Valparaiso.
On Tuesday, Feb, 7, the Bombers beat host North Judson in dominating fashion, 48-20. RCMS took a 12-2 lead after the first period and continued to build on its lead throughout.
The Bombers outscored the Jays, 18-3, in the third quarter.
Courtney Mathew nearly outscored Judson on her own, finishing with 19 points. Alivia Cain added 16 points, Hope Hurley had seven and Crysta Johns, Vivi Kosiba and Peyton Strange had two points apiece.
RCMS’s seventh-grade squad (8-4) also picked up a road win, beating the Jays, 46-18. Kinsley Metzger led the winners with 16 points and Bryn Webb added 14.
Reese Groom had eight points and Brynleigh Cawby, Eva Lapsley, Kynadie Witherington and Hailey Schanlaub each added a bucket.
RCMS held Judson to single digits in every quarter, taking a 24-9 lead into the locker room.
RCMS girls sweep North White
RENSSELAER — On Monday, Feb. 6, Rensselaer Central’s middle school girls’ basketball teams took two from visiting North White.
The eighth-graders cruised to a 46-8 victory, outscoring the Vikings, 27-0, in the first half.
Courtney Mathew had 19 points and Alivia Cain added 15. Rylie Moore chipped in four points as did Vivi Kosiba and Hope Hurley and Audrey Kosta had two apiece.
The seventh-grade squad jumped ahead 24-6 at halftime in cruising to a 38-8 final.
Bryn Webb had 14 points for RCMS, which got six each from Reese Groom and Kinsley Metzger. Eva Lapsley had four points and Hadley Hope and Jariah Williams had 3-point baskets.
Kynadie Witherington finished with two points.
RCMS 8th-graders cruise to title
KENTLAND — Rensselaer Central’s middle school eighth-grade girls’ basketball team picked up a tournament title at South Newton on Feb. 4, crushing the host Rebels, 45-10, before holding off Seeger, 39-26, in the title game.
In the opener, Alivia Cain scored 11 points and Hope Hurley added 10 as the Bombers jumped ahead early. Courtney Mathew chipped in eight points and Crysta Johns, Vivi Kosiba and Rylie Moore had four points each.
Peyton Strange and Meeks Martin had baskets.
The championship game proved tight early, with the Bombers clinging to a 21-19 lead at halftime. Seeger outscored the Bombers, 9-8, in the second quarter.
But RCMS used a 14-3 run in the third period to seize control. The Bombers outscored the Patriots, 18-7, in the second half.
7th-grade girls pick up tourney title
KENTLAND — Rensselaer Central Middle School’s seventh-grade girls’ basketball team earned the 2023 South Newton Tournament title on Feb. 4, beating Seeger and North Newton.
In game one, the Bombers cruised to a 34-10 win, getting a season-high nine points from Hadley Hope. Reese Groom added eight points and Bryn Webb had seven.
Kinsley Metzger scored six points and Hailey Schanlaub added four.
In the title game against the Spartans, RCMS fell behind 10-6 at halftime and trailed 14-13 after three periods, but exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter to turn the game into a 35-17 rout.
North Newton was held to just three points in the fourth.
Webb was the game’s top scorer with 13 points and Metzger added 10. Groom had seven points and Brynleigh Cawby had three points.
7th-graders top host Hebron, 37-25
HEBRON — The Rensselaer Central Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team built a big lead early in handing host Hebron a 37-25 loss on Feb. 2.
The Bombers took a 10-4 lead after the first period and pushed their lead to 26-12 by the end of the third quarter.
Kinsley Metzger had 19 points for the winners and Bryn Webb added 18.