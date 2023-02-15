Bombers

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eight-grade middle school girls’ basketball team used balanced scoring to crush visiting Lowell, 52-12, on Tuesday night, Feb. 14.

Courtney Mathew led the Lady Bombers with 15 points and Alivia Cain contributed nine. Crysta Johns also had nine points, followed by Rylie Moore with seven and Hope Hurley and Vivi Kosiba with four each.

