RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eighth-grade middle school team jumped ahead 18-4 in the first quarter and led 30-11 by halftime in a 48-16 romp of Lafayette Central Catholic Monday, Jan. 16.
Courtney Mathew had 16 points in the victory, while Alivia Cain added 17. Hope Hurley had nine points and Crysta Johns and Rylie Moore added baskets.
On Jan. 12, Mathew dropped 24 points on Twin Lakes in a 53-7 mismatch in Monticello.
The Bombers used a 13-3 run in the first quarter to take a double-digit lead and continued to build on that lead, taking a 29-5 bulge into halftime. Cain and Hurley added 12 points each and Moore had five points.
The Bombers opened their season with a 35-23 win over Benton Central at home on Jan. 9. RCMS outscored the visitors in every quarter, leading 16-10 by halftime. Mathew led all scorers with 16 points and Cain added eight. Johns had five points, Hurley four and Vivi Kosiba had a basket.
Knights use strong 2nd half to beat 7th grade girls
RENSSELAER — Brynn Webb scored 11 points in Rensselaer Central’s seventh-grade middle school loss to visiting Lafayette Central Catholic Monday, Jan. 16.
The Bombers trailed just 17-13 at halftime against the Knights, who outscored the hosts, 28-11, in the second half in a 45-24 victory.
Kinsley Metzger had five points for RCMS and Hadley Hopp chipped in four points. Reese Broom and Eva Lapsley added baskets for the Bombers.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Bombers edged visiting Twin Lakes, 19-10, in their home opener. The Bombers were held scoreless in the second quarter, but still led 5-3 at halftime. They outscored Twin Lakes, 14-7, in the second half.
Metzger led RCMS with six points and Groom added five. Lapsley and Hope had three points each and Kynadie Witherington had a basket. The teams also played an extra two quarters after, with RCMS winning 13-6. Groom and Fatima Clemente had four points each and Brynleigh Cawby hit a free throw and beat the final buzzer with a basket.
Hope chipped in two points.