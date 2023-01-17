RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eighth-grade middle school team jumped ahead 18-4 in the first quarter and led 30-11 by halftime in a 48-16 romp of Lafayette Central Catholic Monday, Jan. 16.

Courtney Mathew had 16 points in the victory, while Alivia Cain added 17. Hope Hurley had nine points and Crysta Johns and Rylie Moore added baskets.

