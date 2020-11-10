MONON — Rensselaer Central’s sixth-grade middle school girls’ basketball team opened the season with a 28-15 rout of host North White Monday night.
Courtney Mathew had a game-high 12 points for the Bombers, who jumped ahead 9-0 after the first quarter. Alivia Cain added seven points and Vivienne Kosiba had four.
Crysta Johns (3 points) and Hope Hurley (2) also scored for RCMS.
On Monday night, the Bombers blasted visiting Frontier, 31-8, with Mathew pouring in 13 points. Cain added six points, Johns and Hurley had four each and Kosiba dropped in a basket.
Sloan Claussen also had a basket.
RCMS led 8-4 after the first period then held Frontier scoreless (9-0) in the second quarter to take a 17-4 lead.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
MS Boys Basketball — Tournament Canceled
11-21-20 — 7th Boys Basketball Tournament at South Newton is Canceled
11-21-20 — 8th Boys Basketball Tournament at South Newton is Canceled
MS Boys Basketball — 8th will play first and only 2 quarters of 7th
12-10-20 — 8th Boys Basketball A only followed by 7th Boys Basketball 2 quarters. A only at NW starting at 5:30 p.m., CST
MS Boys Basketball — Event Canceled
11-16-20 — 7th Boys Basketball at Benton Central is Canceled
11-16-20 — 8th Boys Basketball vs. Benton Central is Canceled
HS Girls Swim — 3-way meet will now only be a dual
11-19-20 — Girls at Seeger will be a dual only as Harrison has canceled
MS Girls Basketball — Games Added
1-19-20 — 7th A only followed by 8th A only vs. DeMotte Christian at RCMS at 5 p.m., CST