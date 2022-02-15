VALPARAISO — Rensselaer Central’s middle school eighth-grade girls’ basketball team captured the Ben Franklin Tournament title in Valparaiso on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Lady Bombers (4-0) opened with a 49-27 rout of Plymouth behind 35 points from Kamri Rowland. Brodie Radtke added eight points and Kami Davis, Adyson Veldman and Courtney Mathew had two points apiece.
In the championship contest, the Bombers held off host Ben Franklin in picking up a 34-23 victory. Rowland had 19 points, with Radtke adding 11.
Mathew had four points.