RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central Middle School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team lost its home opener on Tuesday, Jan. 19, falling to DeMotte Christian by a 33-24 final.
The Bombers fell behind 12-7 after the first quarter and trailed 27-11 through three periods.
Carly Drone had 11 points for RCMS, which got four points each from Brooke Koebcke and Courtney Mathew. Lydia Redlin had three points and Liberty Bate added a free throw.
On Jan. 14, the Lady Bombers opened the season with a 35-31 win at Benton Central. RCMS led 17-16 at halftime and found itself in a 24-24 tie after three quarters.
The Bombers outscored the hosts, 11-7, in the final quarter.
Drone had 14 points for RCMS and Jesi Fleming had 10 points. Maddie Graf added six points and Koebcke had five.
The seventh-grade girls' team also picked up a victory, winning 17-7 in two quarters of action. Tessa Ventrello had six points and Brodie Radtke and Adyson Veldman added four each.