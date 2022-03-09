WOLCOTT — Rensselaer Central’s middle school eighth-grade girls’ basketball team found itself playing from behind for one of the few times this season, trailing 15-8 to host Tri-County on Tuesday, March 8.
But the Bombers rallied to within 26-22 by halftime and outscored the Cavaliers, 21-5, in the second half to collect a 43-31 victory.
Courtney Mathew had a team-high 15 points for RCMS, with Kamri Rowland adding 13 points. Brodie Radtke had 11 and Kami Davis and Adyson Veldman had two points apiece.
• On Monday, March 7, the eighth-grade squad crushed visiting North Newton by a 64-3 final to remain unbeaten.
The Bombers led 23-9 after the first period and 45-3 by halftime. They held the Spartans scoreless in the second half (19-0).
Rowland had 21 points for the winners and Radtke dropped in 15. Davis had six points, with Rylie Moore adding five and Alivia Cain and Hope Hurley contributing four each. Mathew had three points and Veldman, Vivi Kosiba and Crysta Johns had baskets.
• On Saturday, March 5, the Lady Bombers beat Twin Lakes and West Lafayette for a conference tournament.
RCMS led 18-11 at halftime, but used a 16-2 run to gain control in beating Twin Lakes, 38-14, in the tournament opener. Rowland had 17 points, with Radtke adding 14. Davis finished with five points and Veldman had a basket.
In the title game, RCMS jumped ahead of West Lafayette, 19-8, and cruised to a 44-28 victory. The Bombers led 33-12 by halftime.
Rowland had a game-high 26 points, including 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Radtke added 11 points, Davis chipped in six and Meeka Martin had a free throw.