VALPARAISO — Rensselaer Central’s middle school eighth-grade girls’ basketball team claimed the Ben Franklin Tournament title at Valparaiso last Saturday.
The Lady Bombers opened the tourney by squeaking by Portage, 40-38. Jesi Fleming had a team-high 12 points, with Lydia Redlin right behind with 11.
Carly Drone had six points, Maddie Graf five and Brodie Radtke and Brooke Koebcke added baskets.
In the title game, the Bombers jumped ahead 9-1 and never looked back in a 25-17 win over Grimmer of Schererville. Drone led the winners with eight points and Graf had six. Fleming had four points, with Redlin adding three and Koebcke and Radtke adding baskets.