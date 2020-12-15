RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central Middle School eighth-grade boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of easy wins in the past several days.
The Bombers trounced host North White, 36-15, last Thursday, outscoring the Vikings, 17-5, in the first half. They held North White scoreless (6-0) in the fourth quarter.
Bryan Camarena had a game-high 12 points and Desmond Bousse added 10. Corbin Mathew had eight points.
In the “B” team game, Quentin Groom had six points in RCMS’s 25-10 win over the Vikings. Cohen Westfall added five points, with Max Carroll scoring four. Tyler Williams and Kieran Case had three points each and Darius Lapsley and Caulden Pulver had baskets.
On Monday, Dec. 14, the Bombers trounced visiting North Newton by a 54-4 final to improve to 7-2 on the season.
The Bombers stormed ahead 16-1 after the first quarter and led 31-1 at halftime.
Mathew had a game-high 18 points for the winners and Dalton Wilson added 10. Diego Hernandez-Reyes and Camarena had eight points each.
The “B” team had a more difficult time taming the Spartans in its game, using free throws late to collect a 25-20 victory.
Westfall had 21 of his team’s 25 points and Carroll and Pulver had two points each.