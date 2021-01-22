RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eighth-grade middle school boys’ basketball team has enjoyed a solid start to the new year, going 4-1 since returning to action two weeks ago.
Most recently, the Bombers rolled host West Central by a 56-12 final on Jan. 19, using a 22-2 start to gain control. They led 36-2 at halftime.
Brock Hurley led all scorers with 13 points and Bryan Camarena and Corbin Mathew added 12 each for RCMS, which owns a 13-3 mark overall.
On Jan. 18, the boys participated in a tournament at Benton Central, reaching the championship game against West Lafayette. Despite holding a 31-28 lead after three periods, the Bombers fell short in a 41-40 loss to the Red Devils.
Camarena had 15 points for RCMS, which got nine more from Hurley and eight from Mathew.
The Bombers reached the tourney final with a 57-29 whitewash of Faith Christian in the morning contest. RCMS led just 11-8 after the first period, but stormed to a 29-12 lead by halftime.
Mathew had 18 points and 10 steals to lead the charge and Camarena added 11 points and six rebounds. Diego Hernandez-Reyes had eight points and Desmond Johns chipped in seven.
On Jan. 13, the Bombers routed South Newton by a 52-24 final in Kentland. The Bombers jumped ahead 16-4 in the first period and held a 27-13 lead by halftime.
Mathew had 11 points and nine rebounds, Hernandez-Reyes added eight points, five steals and four assists and Hurley, Camarena, Dalton Lynch and Dalton Wilson had seven points apiece.
In the “B” team game, the Bombers got five points from Ryan Kellner in a 12-6 victory. Tyler Williams added four points, Darius Lapsley had two and Desmond Bousse added a free throw.
On Jan. 12, the Bombers opened the game with a 14-2 run and never looked back in pasting visiting Frontier, 52-26. Mathew had 11 points to lead all scorers and Hernandez-Reyes added 10 points.
Wilson had nine points and Camarena finished with eight.
KVMS holds off Bombers, 49-41
WHEATFIELD — A 12-0 third quarter run set the stage for Kankakee Valley Middle School’s eighth-grade boys’ basketball victory over Rensselaer Central on Thursday, Jan. 21.
The Kougars led just 21-19 at halftime, but had a 33-19 lead at the end of the third period in picking up a 49-41 victory.
The Bombers didn’t quit, pulling within two points with the basketball at the 1:10 mark. But RCMS failed to convert on its end of the floor and KV sealed the victory by hitting eight free throws late.
Corbin Mathew led RCMS with 18 points and Bryan Camarena had nine points and 16 rebounds. Brock Hurley added seven points.
The Bombers also fell in the “B” team game, losing 38-18. Max Carroll had nine points for RCMS.