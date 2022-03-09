WOLCOTT — Rensselaer Central’s seventh-grade middle school girls’ basketball team used a 13-3 run in the third period to pull away from host Tri-County Tuesday, March 8 in a 28-18 victory.
The Lady Bombers led 15-6 at halftime, but gained control in the third period to lead 28-9.
Alivia Cain had a game-high 13 points for the winners and Hope Hurley added nine. Crysta Johns had four points and Vivi Kosiba chipped in a basket.
• The Bombers beat tournament host Benton Central and Faith Christian to capture a title on Saturday, March 5 in Oxford.
RCMS opened the tournament with a 39-19 rout of the host Bison, leading 13-5 by halftime. The Bombers held a 28-16 lead at the end of three quarters and outscored the Bison, 11-3, to win by 20 points.
Courtney Mathew had 23 points to lead the Bombers, who got eight from Cain and four from Hurley. Kosiba and Johns had baskets.
In the tournament final, the Bombers fell behind 9-6 after the first period, but outscored Faith Christian, 18-9, in the second to seize a 24-18 lead by halftime.
The Bombers didn’t take a double-digit lead until the fourth quarter in a 41-30 victory.
Mathew had 15 points to lead RCMS and Cain added 10. Johns had seven points, Kosiba added four and Hurley had three points.
• The Bombers had little trouble against Twin Lakes in a conference contest on March 4, winning 52-12.
RCMS led 15-2 after the first period and outscored the Indians, 27-4, in the second half. Mathew led a balanced attack with 15 points. Hurley had 12 points and Johns, Kosiba and Moore had four points each.