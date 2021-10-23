NEW CARLISLE — Rensselaer Central junior Tristen Wuethrich broke free from a large pack to move up several spots and finish fifth at the New Prairie Cross County Semistate Saturday morning.
With his finish, Wuethrich secured a spot in the state finals in Terre Haute next Saturday. He covered the challenging course at New Prairie in 16 minutes, 24.4 seconds, actually crossing the line alongside Hanover Central’s Ryan York for fourth. But York’s time of 16:24.3 was a 100ths of a second faster than Wuethrich, who becomes the second member of his family to reach the state meet.
Big sister Kelsey qualified for the girls’ state meet twice in her career.
Cole Raymond of LaPorte won the boys’ semistate title in 15:46.8. He easily beat runner-up Jackson Bakker of Lowell, who finished less than three seconds ahead of Wuethrich in 16:21.5.
Wuethrich’s finish was better than Kankakee Valley rival Justin Hoffman, who finished 15th at semistate. Hoffman, who recorded a time of 16:38.9, was second at last week’s regional meet at Valparaiso.
Wuethrich also beat Rensselaer Sectional champion Owen Thomas of Morgan Township, who was seventh at the semistate. Thomas and Hoffman were among the many runners Wuethrich passed in the final 200 meters of the race on his way to a fifth-place finish.