RENSSELAER — Kylie Spencer will compete in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals at Mooresville High School on Friday, Jan. 13.
Spencer finished fourth at 126 pounds at the Penn Regional on Jan. 6, losing the third-/fourth-place match to Campbell Pekny of Frontier. Spencer advanced through the 126A division by placing second to qualify for the final round.
The top four finishers advance to the state meet.
She recorded a pair of wins before losing the 126A title match to Aleksandra Bastaic of Highland.
Spencer is ranked No. 14 in the state in her division. She will face No. 12 ranked Jenna Thompson of Franklin Central on Friday morning.
Other local wrestlers to qualify for the state meet were Thalia Pearson of Tri-County, who finished first at 250 pounds. She pinned Penn’s Jezal Guerrero in the regional finals.
Ryleeanne Sheldon of Tri-County will also compete at Mooresville after placing fourth overall at 120 pounds. She finished second in the 120B division to qualify for the 120 finals, losing the consolation match.
Delaney Koebcke of RCHS and Alethia Peter of West Central also competed at 120 pounds.
Summer Stoller of Tri-County competed at 98 pounds at regional, with Rachel Dunlap of RCHS at 106, Kaylee Cates of RCHS at 113, Lily Culbreth of Kankakee Valley at 120 and Rheannon Pinkerman of RCHS at 120 also competing.
Michelle Aguilar of RCHS was fifth at 182 pounds.