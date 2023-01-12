Spencer state-bound

RCHS wrestler Kylie Spencer is ranked No. 14 in her division. She finished fourth overall at last week's regional at Penn to qualify for state.

 Provided

RENSSELAER — Kylie Spencer will compete in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals at Mooresville High School on Friday, Jan. 13.

Spencer finished fourth at 126 pounds at the Penn Regional on Jan. 6, losing the third-/fourth-place match to Campbell Pekny of Frontier. Spencer advanced through the 126A division by placing second to qualify for the final round.

Tags

Trending Food Videos