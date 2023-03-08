FRANKFORT — Twin Lakes coach Kent Adams has won his share of sectional titles over the years — including eight as the Indians coach — but last week’s championship victory over Rensselaer Central was pretty special.
So where would the Indians’ surprising 61-59 victory over the favored Bombers at last Saturday’s Frankfort Class 3A Sectional rank on Adams’ list, keeping in mind Twin Lakes’ mammoth run to a runner-up finish in the 2017 state finals?
“This may be right up there,” he said. “The most unexpected and one of the sweetest.”
The Indians, who will take a 10-14 record into Saturday’s New Castle Regional where they will face Fort Wayne Dwenger (12-13), pulled the upset after junior Jamison Ousley banked in a lay-up with 1.9 seconds showing to punctuate the victory.
The basket came after the Bombers (20-6) whittled into the Indians’ 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, tying the game on a Tommy Boyles’ free throw with 41 seconds left.
RCHS outscored its rival, 18-8, before Ousley’s bucket, which came after Adams called a timeout to set up a play that featured three options.
“We set it up for guys to come off screens,” Adams said. “(Gavin) Businger had an option, (Luke) Deno had an option and Ousley … any one of those three going to the basket may have been able to get a shot off. Ousley, he was the third option, actually, and it worked out being the best because he had a lane. He was able to finish.”
Twin Lakes took just eight shots in the fourth quarter, with Ousley scoring six of his 16 points in the final eight minutes. He finished 7 of 14 from the floor.
RCHS was 6 of 11 from the floor in the fourth quarter and knocked down four free throws. But the Bombers missed four that could have put even more pressure on the Indians.
The Bombers had 1.9 seconds left to get off a shot, but unlike Friday night’s victory over Benton Central, which was capped by a 3-point basket at the buzzer from sophomore Corbin Mathew, Rensselaer could only advance the ball to mid-court where senior Colby Chapman heaved a shot that sailed wide of the rim.
The late run by Rensselaer, which was staggered by Twin Lakes’ early shooting prowess, wasn’t a total surprise to Adams and his staff.
“I did tell (the players) to not let them get close like that,” Adams said. “We just played a little timid. We got a little scared and didn’t move the ball very quickly, but I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys.”
Saturday’s win came on the heels of another huge upset by the Indians on Friday night when they dispatched Western, 45-43, to reach the final. The Indians lost to Western by 29 points (57-28) on Nov. 26.
But rather just being satisfied with knocking off perhaps the pre-tournament favorite, the players were determined to hang a loss on the Bombers, who beat Twin Lakes twice (57-43 and 62-38) during the regular season.
“They could have just settled and been happy, get the runner-up ball and go home,” Adams said of his team. “Our seniors are unbelievable. They won three games as seventh-graders, three games as eighth-graders, a lot of them filtered away over the years and these guys hung in there.”
Twin Lakes’ senior group includes starters Deno and Cooper Pell and reserve Oliver Wright.
Deno had a game-high 20 points, hitting 7 of 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He had a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter when the Indians erased a 10-4 deficit with a 20-0 run.
The Indians hit 9 of 14 shots in the first period.
Trending Food Videos
“It gave our kids confidence,” Adams said of his team’s first-quarter surge. “We were aggressive. We didn’t hesitate a bit. When you shoot well, it covers up a lot of things. I’m not sure we were deficient in a lot of things, but it did set them back. Once they figured it out, they started attacking a little bit and they started hitting some threes as well.”
Deno had 10 first-quarter points, Businger added seven with a 3-pointer and Ousley had a 3-pointer among his five points.
Businger would finish with 19 points on 8 of 13 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. As a team, the Indians knocked down 9 of 16 3-pointers.
Businger and Pell also had seven rebounds each and Businger had four steals.
The Bombers were 7 of 20 from behind the arc, with Mathew hitting 3 of 10 for 19 points. Chapman had two 3s among his 16 points and senior Tristen Wuethrich also had a pair of 3s to finish with 12 points.
Chapman added seven rebounds and three assists and Wuethrich had three steals. Senior Nole Marchand had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Rensselaer’s inability to attack Twin Lakes’ zone in the first quarter set the tone early.
“Their zone really put us in a bad way,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “We did get up early, but we were just hitting shots. We weren’t getting good movement. We weren’t moving well without the ball. We weren’t penetrating like we normally do. Those things started to add up. We started to feel the pressure because we couldn’t read the floor very well. We tried to run a little bit, but the problem is we’re not a track team. We don’t have eight or nine guys to run that fast for eight minutes a quarter. They got us into a track race a little bit and we had some bad turnovers.
“It wasn’t that we weren’t working hard. It wasn’t that it was effort-based. It wasn’t that we came out flat and didn’t know what to do. We were trying very hard. The problem is that when we were clicking and get it to six, we’d give up a 3-point shot. It wasn’t that we were necessarily out of position every time, but we were certainly late at times rotation-wise.”
Injuries to key players, including senior starter Cass Pulver and junior sixth-man Kadyn Rowland, hampered the Bombers throughout most of the season. An emotional weekend playing rivals on back-to-back nights with a short bench may have played a role in Rensselaer’s start in the first half.
“In the fourth, we tried to speed them up and went to a press we practiced all season, but because leg-wise, we don’t run it very often,” Pulver said. “It can be effective. It turns people over, but the reality is it was enough to tie the game but we were out of gas.”
The Bombers dug too big of a hole early against a team hungry to avenge the two losses against RCHS during the season.
“Some of the things that have really been our trademark, which is rebounding, defense and free throws … the defense was suspect. Rebounding, I think we gave up eight offensive rebounds and then our free throws, we were at 50 percent. That’s a bad combo,” Pulver said. “You don’t win championships that way. But it is not a mistake Twin Lakes won tonight. They had a game plan and executed it very well.”
Saturday’s loss closes the book on the careers of six seniors for RCHS, including Chapman, Wuethrich, Boyles, Marchand, Pulver and Nolan Potts. The group helped capture the school’s first Hoosier Conference title last month and the 20 wins is the most in the program since the 1960s.
They also played key roles in last year’s Class 2A sectional title to break a 17-year drought.
“I love these guys,” Pulver said of his team. “They played great all season. The seniors were unbelievable. They had a great run.
“These seniors have left a long-standing imprint on what Bomber basketball can be.”