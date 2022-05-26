RENSSELAER — Ellie Castle found it hard to tear herself away from her love of volleyball.
So on that note, the Rensselaer Central senior will take her skills to Franklin College to compete for a roster spot on the Grizzlies’ women’s volleyball team in the fall.
A three-year starter at setter for the Bombers and coach Eric Van Meter, Castle will look to give Grizzlies coach Randi Garrett another option at setter and back-row defense.
“I really liked the coach,” said Castle, the daughter of Chris and Renee Castle. “When I went to talk to the coach, she said she really wanted me to play for Franklin.”
Castle, who looked at attending Indiana University for academics only, becomes one of a few recruits who comes from schools north of Indianapolis to play for Franklin. Van Meter sees it as a good fit for both player and program.
“She’s dedicated, she’s very coachable,” Van Meter said. “She loves the game and you can tell that when she’s on the floor.”
Castle and her teammates led the Bombers to the finals of the Boone Grove Sectional last fall, losing to Winamac. The Warriors were underdogs after losing to the Bombers in the regular season.
But RCHS had one of its best finishes in years, hovering around the .500 mark with Castle as the primary setter.
“That group worked well together and played together for a long time,” Van Meter said. “We were clicking by the end of the year. Everything just seemed to fall into place.”
Castle said the 2021 season was the most fun she’s had in the sport since cracking the varsity lineup as a sophomore. She led the Bombers in total assists and did most of the ball handling, setting up shots by teammates Jesse Ringen, Kaylee Tiede-Souza, Ella Gehring and Claire Stanley.
“We all worked great together,” she said. “The only thing I would change about it is not winning sectional.”
The Bombers’ starting catcher on the softball team the past two seasons, Castle plans to study elementary education at Franklin.
The Grizzlies have hovered around the .500 mark every year for the past eight seasons. Last year, they finished 11-15, but return most of their roster. They lose one senior to graduation.