RENSSELAER — The four-time defending sectional champion Rensselaer Central wrestling squad held an awards program last week at the high school.
The Bombers had four individual champions at sectional and had two wrestlers — senior Kyle Carter and junior Lakin Webb — reach the state finals. Both Carter and Webb were presented state qualifying plaques by Bombers coach Hunter Hickman and his staff.
Other awards presented last week included Delani Robinson, Coaches Award; Lacie Lear, Sportsmanship Award; Webb, Most Outstanding Wrestler; Carter, the TOJO Award winner and Most Outstanding Wrestler; Caleb Oliver, Team BAGUBA; and Larz Hughes, Freshman of the Year.
Jordan Cree was awarded Most Improved, Jack Jordan won Best Mental Attitude and Martin Boget won the Steven Koebcke Memorial Award.
Earning Bomber jackets this winter were Robinson, Cree and Ryan Crews.