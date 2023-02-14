RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior wrestler Jordan Cree’s move to heavyweight didn’t damper his chances to reach another state finals tournament.
Cree, who competed in the 220-pound weight class in 2022, will be one of a handful of three seeds at Friday and Saturday’s state finals in Indianapolis.
He will face Evansville Reitz senior Kelton Farmer (36-1) in the first round on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Should he advance to Saturday’s second round, Cree will likely face Muncie Central’s Titus Waters, who is the only unbeaten wrestler (47-0) in the heavyweight division.
Waters will face Beech Grove senior John Broadwell (37-5) in round one.
Cree (48-2) established himself as one of the top wrestlers in the northern portion of the state by finishing third at last Saturday’s semi-state in East Chicago.
Cree opened the tournament with a pin of Hobart’s Luke Juris (23-6) in 2 minutes, 42 seconds of the second period before outlasting Penn senior Peyton Kendall (27-12), 3-2, in the ticket round. Cree then faced Highland junior Aramis McNutt in the semifinals, losing by a 10-2 major decision.
The Bomber senior would bounce back to claim the consolation title, beating Plymouth junior Anthony Popi (42-4) by pin in 3:57.
Also advancing to the state finals were local wrestlers Cole Solomey of Kankakee Valley and Hayden Fritz of West Central.
Solomey, a senior ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds, avenged a regional loss to New Prairie freshman Jeffrey Hayvaert with a 6-1 decision in the semi-state championship match.
It was the first loss of the season for Hayvaert. Solomey, meanwhile, will carry one of four No. 1 seeds into this weekend’s state finals where he is a favorite at 138.
Solomey (44-1) reached the semi-state final with wins over Michael Ortega of Portage (28-9) by 9-1 major decision, Jordan Lear of West Lafayette (35-4) by pin in 51 seconds and Wesley Harper of Penn (21-5) by pin in 1:46.
Frttz, meanwhile, finished fourth at 132 pounds after opening the tournament with a pair of wins. He beat Dalton Dobson of Lowell (24-12) by pin in 4:35 in the first round and pinned Ezekial Gomez of Munster (26-8) in round two to punch his ticket for the state finals.
Griffin Von Tichert of Crown Point (23-7) beat Fritz by a 16-1 technical fall to push the West Central junior into the consolation match. Fritz would fall short of a third-place finish in his 10-1 major decision loss to Merrillville’s David Maldonado (40-2).
Fritz will bring a 35-4 mark to the state finals on Friday night.
Here is a look at how other local wrestlers fared at the semi-state:
EAST CHICAGO CENTRAL
SEMISTATE RESULTS
106 LBS.
Freshman Grant Marohl, Twin Lakes (12-12), lost in first round.
113 LBS.
Junior Liam Siburcrist, North White (33-2), beat Mario Orueta of Lake Central (25-9), lost in ticket round to Cameron Senter of Wawasee (31-10). … Junior Adrian Origel, North Newton (30-6) beat Brody King, Glenn (34-6), lost to Seth Anbin of Hobart (36-6) in ticket round.
120 LBS.
Sophomore Chris Williams, North White (32-12), lost in first round. … Senior Kolton Ploughe, RCHS (34-15), beat Alex Vega of Lake Station (26-10) by 4-3 decision, lost to Sontorio Sessa of Crown Point (19-6) by 5-2 decision in ticket round.
126 LBS.
Senior Ayden Barron, North Newton (23-9), lost in first round. … Senior Mason Stanley, RCHS (40-4), beat Sonyay Gaskew, Hammond Morton (25-15) by pin in 3:13, lost to Guillermo Rivera of Lake Central (34-7) by pin in 6:20.
138 LBS.
Senior Elias McAdow, RCHS (29-12) lost in first round. Junior Drake Fritz, West Central (19-2) lost in first round.
145 LBS.
Junior Josiah Rodriguez, West Central (27-11) lost in first round. … Senior Caleb Solomey, Kankakee Valley (40-3), beat Avery Stanley, RCHS (34-14) by 8-0 major decision, lost to Wesley Smith of Plymouth (45-2) by 8-3 decision.
152 LBS.
Sophomore Kevin Martinez, Tri-County (28-7) lost in first round. … Sophomore Noah Sessions, KVHS (35-8) beat Robert Florian of Harrison (28-13) by 8-1 decision, lost to Adrian Pellot of Merrillville (36-5) by 6-0 decision. … Junior Larz Hughes, RCHS (37-9) beat Michael Mavros, Lowell (25-14) by 15-7 decision, lost to Beau Brabender, Mishawaka (41-4) by pin in 54 seconds.
160 LBS.
Junior Jack Jordan, RCHS (30-14), lost in first round.
170 LBS.
Junior Eli Quasebarth, North White (39-4), beat Mason Kobelt of Glenn (39-8) by 15-9 decision, lost to Isaac Valdez of Mishawaka (31-10) by pin in 5:05.
195 LBS.
Senior Trenton Simmons, RCHS (30-11), lost in first round.
220 LBS.
Senior Buzz Beiswanger, West Central (33-5), lost in first round. … Junior Selvin Portillo, North White (17-4), lost in first round.