Bombers play complete game

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS senior Wrigley Porter lines up a pass during action against Covenant Christian on Tuesday night.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central picked up a rare win over rival Kankakee Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 23, winning by an even rarer score of 3-0.

The 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23 win by the Bombers was their fifth in the last six games. They were coming off a five-game loss to Boone Grove on Aug. 22.

Trending Food Videos