RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central picked up a rare win over rival Kankakee Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 23, winning by an even rarer score of 3-0.
The 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23 win by the Bombers was their fifth in the last six games. They were coming off a five-game loss to Boone Grove on Aug. 22.
No statistics were provided for RCHS, but Kankakee Valley was led on offense by senior Abby Grandchamp with five kills. Brooklyn Richie, Ava Dase, Gabby Diener and Faith Mauger had two kills each.
Lilly Toppen and Lilly Jones had three service aces each and Richie and Grandchamp added an ace apiece. Diener had a solo block.
Ava McKim led KVHS, now 4-3, with 12 serve receptions and Jones added 15. McKim had eight digs to five for Toppen.
The win gives the surprising Bombers a 5-3 mark.
On Monday, Aug. 22, the Bombers lost a thriller against visiting Boone Grove by 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-11 scores.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers blank Covenant, 5-0
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s defensive line earned its first shutout of the season with a 5-0 blanking of visiting Covenant Christian on Tuesday night.
A defense led by seniors Matthew Brandenburg, Broc Beier, DJ Hanford and Andrew Cain held the Knights to just four shots on goal the entire match.
Offensively, the Bombers (3-0) improved their ball movement to take a 2-0 lead at halftime. Beier had a header to punch in the game’s first goal, with junior Kyler Sigman earning the assist after sending the ball into the box on a corner kick.
Senior Adam Martinez gave RCHS a 2-0 lead just two minutes later, taking a pass from senior Wrigley Porter and squeezing a shot past Covenant’s goalkeeper.
The Bombers tacked on three more goals in the second half. Martinez’s pass found senior Cohen Craig just outside the penalty box for a 3-0 lead and senior Dalton Henry found Sigman for another goal. Henry earned a second assist when he found junior Briar Rule near the net.
The Bombers return to action Saturday when they face a strong North White squad at 12 p.m.