RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central volleyball coach Eric Van Meter and staff presented special awards to members of the 2022 varsity and junior varsity teams during an awards program at the high school recently.
The varsity team finished a notch below .500 on the season despite fielding several freshmen and sophomores.
Varsity award winners included sophomore Taylor Van Meter for Best All-Around, Brooklyn Bilyeu for team’s Heart & Energy and Captain’s Award, Hustle Award to Nell Haberlin, Most Improved to freshman Kamri Rowland, Sportsmanship Award to senior Ella Gehring and Coaches Award to seniors Gehring, Kyra Pettet and Claire Stanley.
JV award winners included Trinity Oliver for Hustle & Heart, Ary Nelson for Leadership, Jenna Gerhardt for Most Improved and Olivia Barber for Love of the Game.