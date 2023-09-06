Prep Volleyball
Rensselaer
starts conference season with win
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central began the Hoosier Conference portion of its schedule with an easy 3-0 win over visiting Twin Lakes on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Bombers (11-4, 1-0) were never threatened by the Indians, who fall to 1-8 and 0-1. RCHS won 25-17, 25-15 and 25-9.
Nell Haberlin had a strong net game, leading the Bombers in kills with 11 on 24 of 27 attacks. She was 12 of 12 serving with an ace and had 11 digs.
Kamri Rowland was 17 of 20 attacking with eight kills and 9 of 12 serving with an ace and Brooklyn Bilyeu was 9 of 12 serving with four aces, 63 of 63 setting with 25 assists and added five digs.
Emily Louck was 10 of 11 serving with two aces and had 11 digs, Taylor Van Meter was 9 of 10 serving with two aces and added two kills, Alivia Cain had two aces and Maddie Kosiba had four kills. Maddie Graf had seven digs and Emma Sinn had an ace and five digs.
Bombers rally
past South Newton
KENTLAND — Rensselaer Central rebounded from a 2-1 deficit to shock South Newton for a 3-2 victory in Kentland on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The Rebels won two of the match’s first three games by 21-25, 25-22 and 25-18 scores. They held a late lead against RCHS in the fourth game, but the Bombers (10-4) pushed the game past the 25-point threshold, eventually winning 27-25.
In another competitive fifth game, the Bombers held off South Newton by a 15-13 score to pick up a rare win over the Rebels, who have been ranked in the Class A polls over the past six years.
Sophomore Kamri Rowland finished 29 of 33 attacking with 15 kills and Nell Haberlin was 33 of 42 with 11 kills. Haberlin also had 15 digs and was a team-best 18 of 19 serving with two aces.
Rowland was 15 of 18 serving with three aces and junior Brooklyn Bilyeu finished 20 of 25 serving with four aces, 92 of 94 setting with 33 assists, four kills and 10 digs.
Mya Holbrook and Taylor Van Meter had five kiss each, Emily Louck was 14 of 15 serving with three aces and added 15 digs, Emma Sinn added there aces on 19 of 11 serves and Van Meter had two aces.
Sinn also had six digs and Maddie Graf added five.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers fall out of conference tourney
OXFORD — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team fell out of the Hoosier Conference tournament with its 4-1 loss to host Benton Central on Sept. 4.
The Bison advance to the quarterfinal rounds of the tournament, which continues through the weekend.
Senior Kyler Sigman had the Bombers’ lone goal, converting from just outside the penalty box to make the score 2-1 at halftime.
First-time goalkeeper Kelubay Fuentes-Arita, a junior, had 18 saves for the Bombers, who next play at home against Winamac on Sept. 12.
Prep Girls Soccer
Kougars get tie
vs. RCHS with
late goal
RENSSELAER — Host Rensselaer Central nearly tossed a shutout of rival Kankakee Valley Saturday in the two teams’ annual meeting.
The Bombers (4-0-2) took an early lead when senior Grace Healey punched in a penalty kick in the first half. A foul in the penalty box gave Rensselaer a PK and Healey deposited a shot in the right corner at the back of the net.
But with just over 17 minutes remaining in the second half, KVHS scored the equalizer on a corner kick that ping-ponged in front of the net where it was punched in by Amelia Hoffman-Buczek.
The score came minutes after KV had a shot carom off the side post.
Senior goalkeeper Katie Cotner had eight saves in the match. RCHS’s offense had seven shots on goal.
Bombers continue scoring barrage
HAMMOND — After adjusting to a turf field at Hammond Morton on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer team sent shot after shot at Morton’s goalkeeper, converting 10 in a 10-0 rout.
The Bombers have scored 10, 9 and 10 goals in their last three games and own a 4-0-1 record after Tuesday’s win.
Rensselaer scored five goals in each half, with senior Libby Dixon scoring twice on assists from senior Cadence Manns and senior Sarah Kaufman.
Dixon, the team’s leading scorer, had two more goals in the second half and Kaufman had a goal. Senior Grace Healey scored two goals as well.
Cross Country
Bombers 11th at Harrison CC invite
LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ cross country team was one of 27 teams competing at the annual Lafayette Harrison Cross Country Invitational at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Bombers finished 11th overall, getting a top 40 finish from No. 1 runner Tom Van Hoose, who placed 38th in a time of 17 minutes, 2 seconds. Brother Oden was 65th in 17:45, Trey Maciejewski was 75th in 17:59, Jack Boer finished 95th in 18:21 and Ethan Cook was 100th in 18:27.
Cade Rivera and Jacob Partin also competed in the varsity race, with Nate Marchand, Isaac Messman, Devin Bate and Braeden Bednar among the JV race participants.
The Bombers had 371 point, finishing ahead of teams from Crawfordsville, Highland, Seeger, New Prairie, Munster and Kankakee Valley. LaPorte won the team title with 86 points to edge runner-up Lake Central (91).
The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, finished 25th among a 28-team field on Saturday. Lake Central won the team title with 53 points, followed by Zionsville and Bloomington South.
Kankakee Valley finished 11th overall.
Top finishers for the Bombers included Hope Hurley, who was 61st in 21:34. Audrey Konriak was 121st in 23:08, followed by Liberty Bate (166th), Amy Hendrix (169th) and Tessa Ventrello (171st). Annalise Yeager was 185th.
Prep Girls Golf
RCHS places
13th at Lady Broncho Invite
LAFAYETTE — Maggie Hooker’s 93 led Rensselaer Central during its annual appearance at the Lady Broncho Invitational, hosted by Lafayette Jeff at Battle Ground Golf Course on Sept. 2.
Jenna Minter and Carly Drone shot 96s for RCHS, with Maggie Maienbrook’s 97 rounding out the scoring. The Bombers shot 382 as a team, which was 27 shots better than the score they posted last year at the event.
Mallory Klinger shot a 108.
Westfield claimed the top spot with a 290, followed by Carmel (295), Noblesville (306), Hamilton Southeastern (316), Zionsville (324) and Kankakee Valley (341).
Bombers get 44s from Drone, Hooker in win
RENSSELAER — Junior teammates Carly Drone and Maggie Hooker shot 44s to tie for match medalist honors in Rensselaer Central’s 179-195 win over Winamac in girls’ golf action last Thursday, Aug. 31.
Senior Maggie Maienbrook shot a 45 and fellow senior Jenna Minter added a 46 to the scoreboard. Junior Mallory Klinger had a personal-best 48 for the kick-out score.
The JV team was also in action, with Aubrey Geleott shooting a 50. Adyson Veldman fired a 51, Payton Strange shot a 57, Aubrey Kosta carded a 61 and Grace Render also shot a 61.
Emily Pickering had a 62 to round out the scoring.
JV Football
Bombers fall a 2-point conversion shy of Western
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s junior varsity football team kept pressure on Western all afternoon, but would eventually fall to by a 28-26 final on Sept. 2.
John Yallaly scored a pair of touchdowns for RCHS, including a pass reception from quarterback Beck Drone. Cayson Shanley and Tyson Corner had TD runs and Cotner added a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
RCHS was 1 of 4 on two-point conversion for the game.
RCMS Sports
8th-grade
volleyball team improves to 2-0
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central Middle School’s eight-grade volleyball team cruised to its second victory in as many tries with a 25-19, 25-7 dismantling of Hebron on Aug. 31.
Serving proved to be the difference for the Bombers, with Reese Groom going 10 of 11 with four aces and Makayla Parrish finishing 9 of 11 with six aces.
Bryn Webb was 8 of 10 serving with eight aces and Hailey Schanlaub was 7 of 8 with three aces.
Kinsley Metzger had three kills and Jade Lockridge added two, Groom had two digs and 13 passes and Webb had 11 passes.
RCMS will travel to North Judson on Thursday, Sept. 7.
RCMS CC teams compete vs. Bison
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central Middle School cross country teams picked up a pair of wins over visiting Benton Central last Thursday, Aug. 31.
Race champion Holdyn Dutz led the boys’ team to a 17-48 victory by covering the course in a time of 12 minutes, 9 seconds. Jacek Yeager was second in 12:31, followed by Gunner Van Hoose (third, 12:52), Aiden Sutherland (fourth, 13:58) and Mason Ames (seventh, 14:42).
Brycen Kyburz (8th), Harrison Veldman (9th), Mateo Villegas (12th), Jackson Murdock (13th), Connor Davis (14th), Braydon Burkhart (15th), Joseph Murray (17th) and Parker Johns (21st) also competed for coach Kim Schmid’s team.
Brynleigh Cawby, meanwhile, led the girls’ team’s charge, placing second overall in12:57. The Bombers outscored BC, 21-39.
Also scoring for the Bombers were Hadley Korniak, fifth in 13:40; Addison Nesius, ninth in 14:38; Sophia Murray, 11th in 14:59; and Kiera Dobson, 12th in 15:14.
Lyla Schmid (13th), Ashleigh Northcutt (14th), Paige Hurley (15th) and Elizabeth Sterk (16th) also competed.