WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central is a surprise entry into the Kankakee Valley Class 3A softball championship game.
The Lady Bombers (6-18) upset Knox, 6-5, on Thursday afternoon to set up a title game with Tippecanoe Valley, which disposed of tournament favorite and host Kankakee Valley Thursday evening.
Sophomore left-hander Kali Northcutt handcuffed the Redskins (17-11) over five innings, allowing no earned runs. The Bomber offense, meanwhile, scored a single run in the fifth inning for a 1-0 lead.
Knox did push across three runs in the top of the sixth, but RCHS answered with five big runs in the bottom half for a 6-3 lead. Taylor Van Meter, Kami Davis, Kylie Spencer and Northcutt had RBI singles in the inning.
Knox did score two runs in the top of the seventh and had runners on base when Bombers reliever Davis recorded the game’s final out.
Northcutt allowed a run on three hits over five innings of work. She struck out five and walked none.
Davis got the save with two innings of relief.
Bethany Barnes suffered the loss for Knox, allowing a run on five hits over five innings. She struck out eight batters.
The Bombers had 13 hits, with Van Meter and Davis collecting three each in the victory. Liberty Bate and Faith Van Houten had two hits apiece.
Knox got an RBI triple from Cheryl Barnes, who had two of her team’s seven hits. Karleigh Fredrick also had two hits with an RBI.
KVHS, meanwhile, fell behind 6-1 against Tippecanoe Valley and had a late rally fall short in a 10-6 loss.
The Vikings (16-6) took a 10-2 lead into the seventh when KV (14-17) scored four runs to tighten the score.
Tippy Valley outhit the Kougars, 15-6, with Molly Moriarty collecting three hits, including a triple. She scored two runs. Teammate Madi Smith had a bases-loaded clearing double and had four RBIs in the game and Anna Shock, a freshman, was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.
Maddie Thompson had two hits and Mackaylie Costello was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Corinna Stiles also had a double.
For the Kougars, Elyse Starr had a run-scoring double and scored two runs and Sara Erb drove in a pair of runs with a double.
Emily Erb and Danielle Gidley had RBI singles and Jillian Swart added a hit.
Starr suffered the loss, allowing four runs — none earned — on five hits over 1 2/3 innings. She struck out one.
Kayla Schantz pitched two innings of relief, allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Jocelyn Peal pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Dalynne Bussard, a freshman, pitched a complete game for Tippy Valley, allowing three earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and seven walks.
Saturday’s title game is set for 10 a.m. at KVHS.