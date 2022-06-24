RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central track coaches Linda Kaufman and Dan Yeager recognized members of their young and talented teams this month.
Kaufman presented a Coach’s Award to Delaney Koebcke and Emma Sinn was Most Improved. Grace Healey and Solcy Sanchez won Heart, Hustle and Desire awards and Healey also won Underclassman Most Points and Hoosier Conference Honorable Mention in the long jump. Libby Dixon won Most Points in the field events.
Freshman Brooklyn Bilyeu was the Up and Coming Award winner.
Senior distance runner Amzie Maienbrook — who is DePauw University-bound this fall — earned a 4-year award and had the Most Points as an upperclassman. Bethany Michal also earned a 4-year award and the Lady Bomber Award for Mental Toughness and Work. She will compete at Trine University in the fall.
Taylor Jordan earned a 4-year award and the Sportsmanship Award and Gracie Castle, Kaylee Tiede-Souza and Ariel Manns won 4-year awards. Manns, a Bethel University recruit, was also recognized for setting a new school record in the high jump at 5 feet, 3 inches.
Castle will compete for Manchester University’s women’s track team next spring.
Yeager recognized several members of his boys’ track squad, including Tristen Wuethrich, Most Points Scored and 4-by-800 honorable mention all-Hoosier Conference; Jordan Cree, Most Valuable Field Events and discus and shot-put state qualifier; Jason Wu, Sportsmanship Award; Hayden Box, Emory Harrison Award; Kolton Ploughe, Best Mental Attitude; Jacob Partin, Most Improved and 4-by-800 honorable mention all-conference; Brian Camarena, Up and Coming Award as a freshman; Trey Maciejewski, Most Points by an Underclassman and 4-by-800 honorable mention all-conference; and Dalton Henry, Coaches Award and 4-by-800 honorable mention all-conference.
Adam Ahler, Avery Reyes, Broc Beier, Ploughe and Box were presented Bomber honor jackets.