RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central track coaches Linda Kaufman and Dan Yeager recognized members of their teams during an awards program last week.
Highlights of the season included junior jumper Ariel Manns’ trip to the state meet to compete in the high jump and sectional championships from boys’ team members Jordan Cree (discus) and Hayden Box (pole vault).
Manns also set a school record in the high jump and senior teammate Alexis Oliver produced two records in the pole vault, including the school record and the RMD record.
Kaufman honored several members of her 2021 squad with special awards, including Manns as State Qualifier and Field Event Most Points; Bethany Michal for Heart, Hustle and Desire; Oliver as a four-year track member, Upperclassman Most Points and Pole Vault School and RMD Record Holder; Allana Redlin for Best Mental Attitude; Libby Dixon for Up and Coming; Taylor Jordan as the Coach’s Award winner; Grace Healey for Underclassman Most Points; Solcy Sanchez for Sportsmanship; and Rheannon Pinkerman for Most Improved.
Yeager’s special awards went to Will Messman as the Emory Harrison Award winner; Kolton Ploughe for Up and Coming; Deric Duncan for Most Points Scored; Dylan Kidd for Sportsmanship; Box as the Coaches Award winner; Tristen Wuethrich for Most Points by an Underclassman; Dalton Henry for Best Mental Attitude; Israel Hernandez for Most Improved; and Jordan Cree for Most Valuable Field Events.
The RCHS athletic department also handed out Bomber Blankets and honor jackets. Earning Bomber Blankets were Conner Parker and Alexis Oliver, while honor jackets were presented to Henry, Ploughe, Elias McAdow, Wuethrich, Box and Kidd. Girls’ team members to earn honor jackets were Sanchez, Pinkerman, Kayla Carter, Manns, Gracie Castle and Jordan.