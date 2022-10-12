Rensselaer Central avoided playing Class 3A No. 1 ranked West Lafayette in the first round of the Sectional 25 playoffs, but the Bombers did draw a potent Hanover Central squad, ranked No. 5 in the state media poll at 8-0.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the two squads, though the teams did face one another in a scrimmage game to open the season.
The winner of that game will face either Griffith (3-5) or River Forest (5-3) in the second round. West Lafayette will open with Twin Lakes (1-7) on Oct. 21, with the Red Devils expected to face the winner of the Boone Grove (3-5)/Calumet (8-0) contest in the second round.
In other sectional tournaments, Kankakee Valley (4-4) will travel to Sectional 17 favorite New Prairie (7-1) in Class 4A, with Lowell (5-3) to travel to Culver Academies (2-6) in the other game in the bracket.
New Prairie’s lone loss came against Penn in week eight. The Cougars share a common opponent with KV, beating Lowell, 24-7, in week three.
The Kougars lost to Lowell, 38-29, three weeks ago.
In the bottom bracket, Gary West (6-2) will travel to Hobart (5-3) and Highland (2-6) opens at East Chicago Central (2-6).
In Class A, North Newton (0-7) will face Culver Community (5-3) in round one of the Sectional 41 playoffs, with the winner to face either Bowman Academy (3-4) or South Central (1-7) in round two.
In other games in Sectional 41, Triton (5-3) will play at Pioneer (2-6) and sectional favorite North Judson (7-1) will open at South Newton (5-3).
West Central (7-1) will look to add a Sectional 43 title to its impressive list of accomplishments in 2022 when it opens play at Caston (0-8) in round one. The Trojans will likely move on to face the Frontier (4-4)/Taylor (1-7) winner in round two.
In other games in the sectional, Tri-County (1-7) will travel to Tri-Central (2-6) and Carroll (Flora) — which is the favorite to win the tournament with an 8-0 record — will open play at North White (5-2).
IHSAA Football Pairings
Involving Local Teams
Class 4A Sectional 17
Lowell (5-3) at Culver Academies (2-6)
Kankakee Valley (4-4) at New Prairie (7-1)
Gary West (6-2) at Hobart (5-3)
Highland (2-6) at East Chicago Central (2-6)
Class 3A Sectional 25
Twin Lakes (1-7) at West Lafayette (8-0)
Boone Grove (3-5) at Calumet (8-0)
Griffith (3-5) at River Forest (5-3)
Hanover Central (8-0) at
Rensselaer Central (5-3)
Class A Sectional 41
Bowman Academy (3-4) at Benton Central (1-7)
North Newton (0-7) at Culver Community (5-3)
Triton (5-3) at Pioneer (2-6)
North Judson (7-1) at South Newton (5-3)
Class A Sectional 43
Frontier (4-4) at Taylor (1-7)
West Central (7-1) at Caston (0-8)
Tri-County (1-7) at Tri-Central (2-6)
Carroll (8-0) at North White (5-2)