Running game key to success

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS will look to unleash a more balanced offense when it hosts Hanover Central in a first-round playoff game on Friday, Oct. 21.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Rensselaer Central avoided playing Class 3A No. 1 ranked West Lafayette in the first round of the Sectional 25 playoffs, but the Bombers did draw a potent Hanover Central squad, ranked No. 5 in the state media poll at 8-0.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two squads, though the teams did face one another in a scrimmage game to open the season.

Tags

Trending Food Videos