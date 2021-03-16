RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central boys’ swim team held an awards program to celebrate its 2020-21 season last week.
Several swimmers received special awards from coaches Heather Conrad and Katie Michael, including Drew Geleott, Best Mental Attitude; Aidan Geleott, Coaches Award and Captain Award; Eli Dobson, Most Valuable Swimmer; Braden White, Most Improved; and John Michael, Captain Award.
Other winners included Cam Ewing, the Byron Courtright Award; Nolan Conrad, Most Improved; Hayden Box, Coaches Award; and Zach Geleott, Sportsmanship Award.
The boys’ team finished fifth at the Munster Sectional, a 2A squad competing among a field loaded with 6A and 5A teams. Box finished third in 1-meter diving at sectional and competed at the regional level.