KNOX — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams traveled to Knox for a pair of meets Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The girls’ team used nine wins in 12 events to pull out a 95-63 victory, while the boys’ team fell by a 78-72 score despite winning the meet’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Individual champions for the girls’ team included Lizzie Parrish in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 27.99 seconds (with Cora Peck third), Addison Hesson in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:47.12 (with Ary Nelson second), Lilly Cook in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.90, Solcy Sanchez in the 500 freestyle in 6:32.24 and Ary Nelson in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.38 (with Hesson third).
The Bombers also won all three relays, including the 200 medley relay (Cook, Hesson, Nelson and Sanchez) in 2:13.29; the 200 free relay (Kaylei Lank, Peck, Parrish and Meleahna Williams) in 2:09.32 and 400 free relay (Parrish, Sanchez, Cook and Nelson) in 4:26.28.
Sanchez was also second in the 50 free, with teammates Lank and Peck placing third and fourth.
In the boys’ team’s loss, the Bombers managed to collect five firsts. Senior Aidan Geleott had a pair of first-place finishes of his own, including the 200 freestyle in 2:06.05 and the 100 free in 56.06 seconds. Nolan Conrad was second in the 200 free and Drew Geleott was second in the 100 free.
Cam Ewing was the 500-yard free champ in 6:27.52 and added a second in the 100 breaststroke.
Eli Dobson was first in the 100 butterfly in 58.91 seconds and swam the first leg of the 400-yard free relay that won in 3:53.78. Teammates in the 400 free included Zach Geleott, Ewing and Aidan Geleott.
Zach Geleott was also second in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Drew Geleott was runner-up in the 100 free, Dobson was second in the 50 freestyle and Hayden Box was second in diving.