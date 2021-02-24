MUNSTER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ swim team put together a strong showing at one of the most difficult sectionals in the state, placing fifth at Munster.
Junior Hayden Box’s performance on the 1-meter diving board was a highlight. Box placed third overall with 319.40 points to qualify for the Michigan City Regional, which was held Feb. 23.
Turning in top 10 finishes individually were Aidan Geleott, eighth place in 2 minutes, 11.03 seconds to medal in the 200-yard individual medley and brother Zach Geleott, who placed 10th in the same event in a personal-best finish of 2:11.18.
Eli Dobson medaled in the 100-yard butterfly event, placing seventh in a PR time of 54.41 seconds (Aidan Geleott was 11th in 56.49).
Competing in the consolation finals were Matthew Swartz in the 200 freestyle (11th in 2:00.73) and 500 free (11th in 5:27.85), Nolan Conrad in the 200 free (15th in 2:11.06), Braden White in the 200 IM (16th in 2:31, a new PR), John Michael in the 50 free (24.06, a new PR) and the 100 free (11th in 54.42), Kayne Robinson in the 500 free (14th in 5:59.69) and 100 backstroke (11th in 1:11.85), Zach Geleott in the 100 backstroke (11th in 1:02.14, a PR) and Cam Ewing in the 100 breaststroke (13th in 1:11.81).
The Bombers’ relay teams all placed among fifth, with the 200 medley relay squad of Zach Geleott, Ewing, Dobson and Michael finishing in 1:49.01; the 200 free relay foursome of Zach and Aidan Geleott, Dobson and Michael in1:35.67; and the 400 free relay team of Aidan Geleott, Conner Parker, White and Swartz in 3:40.68.