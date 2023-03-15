RENSSELAER — Several members of Rensselaer Central’s girls’ and boys’ swim teams were recognized with special awards Monday night at RCHS.

Girls’ coach Jill Henady handed out team awards to her squad, which produced school records in two relays this winter. Members of the record-setting 200-yard freestyle relay team honored were Lilly Cook, Maddie Kosiba, Katie Castle and Ary Nelson.

