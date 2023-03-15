RENSSELAER — Several members of Rensselaer Central’s girls’ and boys’ swim teams were recognized with special awards Monday night at RCHS.
Girls’ coach Jill Henady handed out team awards to her squad, which produced school records in two relays this winter. Members of the record-setting 200-yard freestyle relay team honored were Lilly Cook, Maddie Kosiba, Katie Castle and Ary Nelson.
The team, which also captured a Hoosier Conference title, set a new record time of 1 minute, 45.35 seconds.
Cook, Kosiba and Nelson were joined by Audrey Korniak in setting a new record in the 200-yard medley relay event.
The new mark is 1:56.73, which the team set at sectional.
Nelson was the team’s Most Points Award winner and claimed the Sportsmanship Award, while Korniak won Best Mental Attitude.
Kosiba won the MVP award, Castle was the Coaches Award winner and seniors Emily Myers and Solcy Sanchez won Team Captain awards.
Cook was also recognized for earning an honorable mention nod in the 100-yard backstroke at this year’s conference meet.
Savannah Haskell was Most Improved, Tessa Ventrello won Most Improved, Annie Parrish was Rookie of the Year and Chloe Jordan also won Rookie of the Year.
Ryan Standish recently finished his first season as the boys’ coach and awarded several members of this team with awards. Kayne Robinson and Nolan Conrad took home Captain awards, while Cade Rivera was the Coaches Award winner.
Matthew Swartz was named MVP and the Byron Courtright Award winner and Conrad was named the team’s Sportsmanship Award winner.
Anthony Rodriguez was Most Improved and Ty Walker won the Rising Star Award.
Conrad, Sanchez, Myers and Kaylei Lank were named academic all-state for their work in the classroom and Robinson and Trinity Oliver took home Bomber jackets.
The girls’ team capped the season with a fourth-pace finish at the Lake Central Sectional. The Bombers finished behind 4A schools Crown Point, Lake Central and Munster.
The Bomber boys placed sixth at the Munster Sectional with 152 points.